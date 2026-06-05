careviso expands National Physician Network to More than 460,000 Provider Enrollments, Accelerating Prior Authorization Efficiency Across Healthcare

VIENNA, Va., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, careviso, a leader in healthcare technology and patient access solutions, announced the continued rapid expansion of its national physician and provider network, surpassing 460,000 provider enrollments and positioning the company to exceed 500,000 enrollments by the end of 2026.

The expanding network reflects careviso's growing role in simplifying prior authorization processes and improving patient access to care across multiple specialties nationwide.

Originally established with a strong foothold in obstetrics and gynecology (OB/GYN) and Oncology, careviso has significantly expanded its reach into additional high impact specialties, capturing a significant percentage of enrolled physicians of Total US physicians1 including:

Endocrinology: 61% of all enrolled US physicians

Gastroenterology: 57%

Radiology: 50%

Cardiology: 45%

"As healthcare continues to face increasing administrative complexity, providers are looking for solutions that reduce burden and improve efficiency" said Andrew Mignatti, CEO and Co-Founder of careviso. "The rapid growth of our provider network demonstrates the trust physicians and healthcare organizations place in careviso to streamline prior authorization workflows and help patients access care faster."

careviso's impact on provider efficiency was recently demonstrated through a case study conducted with XiFin, a leading AI-powered RCM company, which compared careviso's performance against another prior authorization vendor supporting the same product and client. The study found that careviso reduced the average time to submit prior authorizations from 3.1 days to 1.6 days2 and reduced the average time to close a prior auth case from 8.1 days to 3.8 days2.

These improvements translate into faster access to medically necessary testing and treatments while helping providers reduce administrative workload and operational delays.

careviso continues to invest in technology and network expansion as part of its broader mission to modernize prior authorization and reduce friction across the healthcare ecosystem. Recent enhancements to the company's seeQer platform have included expanded pharmacy benefit capabilities and just released PA Submit Right, which decodes complicated PA submission pathways, giving teams the precise locations of where to submit their prior authorizations to. These new capabilities reflect careviso's focus on simplifying complex, hard-to-navigate access processes.

"Prior Authorizations remains one of the most significant administrative challenges in healthcare", said Mignatti, "At careviso, we remain committed to building solutions that simplify the process for providers, improve transparency, and ultimately create a better experience for patients."

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About careviso

As one of the industry's leading healthcare technology companies, careviso created a complete technology platform, seeQer, that increases patient access to care by delivering cost estimates, administrative requirements, and approvals in real time through streamlined workflows.

careviso began with a laboratory-focused approach and has expanded to serve a wider population in healthcare. Our mission is to support patients, providers, and payors with total access to healthcare. By automating the impossible, we're solving the most complex problems in the healthcare industry: prior authorizations and financial transparency.

About XiFin

XiFin is a healthcare information technology company that empowers organizations to navigate an evolving and increasingly complex healthcare landscape. The XiFin Empower AI RCM ecosystem and trusted data employ active intelligence and automation to reduce manual touches, coordinate workflows, accelerate customer innovation, and improve financial outcomes. Our comprehensive set of solutions—spanning revenue cycle management, clinical workflow enablement, laboratory information systems, and patient engagement—deliver The Power to Do Good® so that healthcare organizations can do more good for more patients.

Media Contact: Rachelle Galant [email protected]

SOURCE Careviso