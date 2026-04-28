careviso releases Real-Time Pharmacy Benefit Feature within seeQer

VIENNA, Va., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, careviso, a leader in automation-enabled patient access, announced the release of its real-time pharmacy benefit feature within their technology platform, seeQer, designed to bridge both medical and specialty pharmacy benefit visibility for the same therapy.

This new capability delivers a single, unified view of coverage within the existing seeQer workflow. Fully integrated and in real-time, the feature incorporates patients' specific plans and benefits information without requiring users to toggle between platforms or portals.

Unlike standalone pharmacy benefit tools, seeQer now returns medical benefit insights alongside pharmacy benefit data for a single case, ensuring a seamless, end-to-end view of coverage. This integrated approach eliminates gaps between systems and reflects careviso's focus on simplifying complex, hard-to-navigate access processes.

With this release, careviso's CEO Andrew Mignatti emphasized the real-world impact of this innovation: "By embedding real-time benefit checks directly into specialty pharmaceutical workflows, seeQer reduces access delays and friction, accelerates time to therapy, and minimizes the administrative burden, enabling more efficient operations across providers."

The addition of pharmacy benefit visibility builds on seeQer's proven success in medical benefits, where the platform delivers over 90% accuracy and provides more than 50 distinct data fields, including procedure code, step therapy required, step therapy details, and primary and secondary insurance information.

By connecting benefit verification (BV) with prior authorization (PA) workflows, including visibility into PA on file seeQer helps streamline access, reduce redundant work, and improve efficiency across the patient access process.

This new capability reflects careviso's continued investment in expanding and enhancing seeQer to meet the evolving needs of the market, delivering a more robust and intelligent platform designed to support the growing complexity of modern specialty therapies.

About careviso

As one of the industry's leading healthcare technology companies, careviso created a complete technology platform, seeQer, that increases patient access to care by delivering cost estimates, administrative requirements, and approvals in real time through streamlined workflows.

careviso began with a laboratory-focused approach and has expanded to serve a wider population in healthcare. Our mission is to support patients, providers, and payors with total access to healthcare. By automating the impossible, we're solving the most complex problems in the healthcare industry: prior authorizations and financial transparency.

Media Contact: Rachelle Galant [email protected]

SOURCE Careviso