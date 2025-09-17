CARFAX: Fall Is Most Dangerous Season For Car Accidents in the U.S.

The Season with the Most Accidents is Fall for 39 of 50 U.S. States

CENTREVILLE, Va., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Next week, tens of millions of drivers will hit the roads during what CARFAX data shows is the most dangerous season to drive: Fall. While many may assume Winter would bring the most crashes, CARFAX analysis found that in 39 states, Fall accounted for the highest percentage of accidents compared to all other seasons.

States that saw the most crashes in the Fall include California, Texas, New York, Illinois, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Missouri, and Wisconsin.

Data: CARFAX analyzed millions of car accidents in 2024

"Seasonal shifts can bring new risks on the road, making this a good time to slow down, stay alert, and check for maintenance or open recalls to ensure the safety of the vehicle and everyone on the road," said Faisal Hasan, Vice President of Data Acquisition at CARFAX. "CARFAX has the most accident, damage, and service information that no one else has, offering these insights to keep drivers informed and one step ahead."

Consumers can get timely reminders through the CARFAX Car Care App, which alerts drivers to upcoming service and recalls, and locates trusted local repair shops.

Why does Fall have so many accidents? Experts call out these reasons:

Diminishing Daylight: Fall means shorter days and more time driving in the dark. Drivers are twice as likely to have an accident in the dark as they are in daylight. About half of all U.S. accidents happen in the dark, despite fewer drivers out after dusk, according to the National Safety Council. Less visibility also means slower reaction time.

Slick Surfaces: Tree debris and wet leaves on the roadway can pose a major risk. Braking on wet leaves can make a car travel more than twice as far as braking on a dry road, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Deer Danger: More deer crashes occur in the last few months of the year, due to mating season and migration, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and the Highway Loss Data Institute.

Keep in mind, Winter is still hazardous, marking the season with the highest number of accidents in six states: Connecticut, Oklahoma, Vermont, New Hampshire, Montana, and North Dakota. By comparison, Summer sees the most accidents in Hawaii, Washington, and Oregon – while in Pennsylvania and Florida, the most dangerous season is Spring.

Drivers can prepare themselves by taking these steps:

Slow Down: Speed is a significant key factor in car accidents.

Keep a Constant Eye on Your Car's Maintenance:

Check Tire Pressure: Sudden temperature drops make tires lose air quickly. Check your tires monthly.

Add Winter Tires: Cold weather can harden the rubber, hurting traction.

Check the Car Battery: Cold weather reduces a battery's power, and it could fail.

Check Wiper Fluid Level: Slush from the road can be kicked up onto your windshield, making it hard to see. Carry an extra gallon in cold-weather months.

Check Wiper Blades: If the rubber has cracked or if there is debris under your blades, your wipers may leave streaks. Clear out the leaves and wipe down the blades with cleaning solution. If that doesn't work, install new blades.

Pack a Winter Survival Kit: Be ready if you wind up stranded. A kit should have water, a blanket, an ice scraper, durable food items, road flares, a phone charger, a flashlight, and first-aid supplies. Keep this kit in the car year-round.

