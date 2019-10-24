CARFAX Files Lawsuit To Protect Its Data From Theft

CENTREVILLE, Va., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CARFAX filed a complaint this month as a first step toward stopping businesses from illegally accessing its data. The suit was filed against Patrick K. Willis Company, Inc., doing business as American Recovery Service. It's one of several companies that CARFAX has identified as violating its terms and conditions of use associated with the consumer-facing myCARFAX service. The myCARFAX service is specifically designed for personal use by individual vehicle owners to help better track their service history and be alerted to open recalls. CARFAX offers several other tools to help businesses utilize vehicle history through legitimate business accounts.

"Our data is at the core of our business," said Julie Ortmeier, CARFAX General Counsel. "When we discover someone is misusing our data, we will take action. For the last 35 years we've worked to build strong relationships with our data providers and our customers, and we care about maintaining the integrity of the information our data providers and customers have come to expect and rely on."

CARFAX provides a variety of different services and products to a wide array of business customers. More than 28,000 dealers, 58,000 service shops, and 5,400 auto finance and insurance companies partner with CARFAX. CARFAX pioneered the vehicle history report and maintains a database that currently exceeds 23 billion records from 112,000 sources, the largest-ever assembly of vehicle history information.

About CARFAX

CARFAX, part of IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, own and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides exclusive services like CARFAX Used Car Listings, myCARFAX, CARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™ to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is a nationally recognized top workplace by The Washington Post and Glassdoor.com. Shop, Buy, Own, Sell – Show me the CARFAX™. Based in London, IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.

SOURCE CARFAX

Related Links

https://www.carfax.com

