CARFAX LAUNCHES NEW CAR LISTINGS

Consumers Can Easily Find New or Used Cars Across the Country

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 27 million consumers visit CARFAX each month to shop for used cars with confidence. Now, shoppers – and dealers – can use CARFAX as their one-stop shop with the addition of more than a million new car listings. More than 60% of car shoppers consider both new and used vehicles as they weigh their options.

New-car shopper James L. of Logan, New Mexico, was thrilled with his CARFAX experience. "Why was CARFAX so great in helping me find a new car? When you're searching for a specific trim and package on a vehicle, you have to be able to look nationwide," James said. "Car dealers, of course, call you ASAP when you're serious about buying." And dealers know that CARFAX shoppers are serious.

Now, car shoppers – and owners – can trust in CARFAX throughout the car buying, owning and selling stages, from researching what car to choose and selecting the right one, to maintaining and servicing that vehicle, all the way through selling for the best possible price.

Innovation is nothing new at CARFAX, which is celebrating its 40th year in 2024. Used car listings launched in 2014 and each comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report . Since then, CARFAX has added monthly information on the latest available deals , comprehensive vehicle rankings and unique reliability data.

About CARFAX

CARFAX , part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX® vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides CARFAX Used Car Listings , CARFAX Car Care , CARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX Vehicle History Report to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX®.

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.

