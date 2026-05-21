CARGILL TEAMSTERS DEMAND EMPLOYER END LOCKOUT

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Teamsters Local 455

May 21, 2026, 07:00 ET

Meat Processing Giant Retaliates Against Workers Seeking Fair Contract

PAYNESVILLE, Minn., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 455 will gather outside Cargill Meat Solutions at 8:00 a.m. MT on Thursday, May 21, after the company locked them out during their fight for a fair contract.

Cargill Meat Solutions is a major agriculture and meat processing company with operations across the world. The company has refused to offer Local 455 members needed improvements in wages, health care, and safety protections.

Teamsters are calling on Cargill to do the right thing and end this lockout by agreeing on a fair contract.

WHEN: 

Thursday, May 21

8:00 a.m. MT


WHO:

Members of Teamsters Local 455


WHERE:          

Cargill Meat Solutions

1505 E Burlington Ave.

Fort Morgan, CO 80701


VISUALS: 

Teamsters outside Cargill, holding signs that say, "The Steaks are High."


INTERVIEWS:   

Available upon request.

Contact:
 Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 455

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