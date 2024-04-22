Carhartt and The Farmlink Project Pay Tribute to Farmers with Limited-Edition T-Shirt Made from Climate Beneficial™ Cotton This Earth Day

For Every "Thank a Farmer" T-Shirt Purchased, Carhartt Will Donate One Back to Support Farming Communities

DEARBORN, Mich., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Earth Day, Carhartt, America's premium workwear brand since 1889, and The Farmlink Project have partnered to design a limited-edition T-shirt made in the USA from Climate Beneficial™ cotton sourced from farmers in the California Cotton and Climate Coalition (C4).

This Earth Day, Carhartt is teaming up with The Farmlink Project to launch a limited-edition “Thank A Farmer” T-shirt made from Climate Beneficial™ cotton sourced from farmers in the California Cotton and Climate Coalition (C4). For every T-shirt purchased, Carhartt will donate one back to support farming communities.

The "Thank A Farmer" shirts from Carhartt and The Farmlink Project shed a light on the important role farmers play in our daily lives, while raising awareness of The Farmlink Project's mission to feed people in need and keep food out of landfills by connecting farmers with surplus to food banks. For every T-shirt purchased, Carhartt will donate one back to support farming communities.

The cotton in the T-shirts was grown by farmers in California who partner with Carhartt in the C4 coalition to expand the production of Climate Beneficial™ cotton. Climate Beneficial™ cotton supports whole farm health by working to improve soil health, protect watersheds, support local biodiversity and contribute to resilient farmer livelihoods.

"Farmers are among the most dependable and resilient people in this country, and we're proud to join forces with The Farmlink Project and C4 to help improve food access and advocate for more sustainable industry practices," said Gretchen R. Valade, Director of Sustainability at Carhartt. "As Carhartt continues transitioning to responsibly sourced cotton models, we recognize the importance of all the hardworking people that make these initiatives possible and are using Earth Day to celebrate those who are paving the way for future generations of farmers."

"We are immensely proud to partner with Carhartt, a brand that, above all else, prioritizes supporting farmers who grow our food while maintaining sustainability," said Kate Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer of The Farmlink Project. "Carhartt has played a crucial role in Farmlink's mission to support farmers and feed families by serving as a reliable partner and advocate for sustainability and agriculture. Launching this collaborative shirt with Carhartt is a dream come true for us, aligning ourselves with such an incredible brand while expressing gratitude to our hardworking farmers."

Available for purchase on Carhartt.com and at Carhartt-owned retail stores, the T-shirt design features The Farmlink Project's logo on the front of the shirt, with Carhartt's logo prominently displayed on the back alongside text supporting the partnership's mission to "Thank a Farmer."

For more information on Carhartt and its efforts to build a better world for all hardworking people, please visit Carhartt.com/isc-hub.

About Carhartt

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with approximately 3,000 employees worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com.

