Carhartt Force Sun Defender™ Series Enhances UV Protection, Outworks the Heat

The Force Sun DefenderTM line combines the workwear brand's trusted durability with UV protection tough enough to withstand tasks ranging from the jobsite to the great outdoors. Built to get the job done in the sun, the series is engineered to deliver UPF 50+ sun protection and block 98% of harmful UV rays from reaching the skin. Additionally, each piece features Carhartt's Force® and FastDry® technologies, designed to wick away sweat, keep you cool and fight odors.

"At Carhartt, we pride ourselves upon serving and protecting hardworking people every day, no matter the task, condition or season," said Susan Hennike, chief brand officer at Carhartt. "This innovative series embodies our dedication to the health and safety of workers in need of sun protection tough enough for the jobsite. For us, Force Sun Defender is more than just workwear—it's a commitment to equipping the workforce with the resources they need to stay protected against the elements and create their own histories."

With new colorways – such as Coral Glow, Gulf Blue, Lilac Haze, Sedona Orange and more – the new Force Sun DefenderTM series offers full body protection with new pieces in men's and women's styles, including:

For more information on the Force Sun DefenderTM series and to learn how Carhartt is investing in product innovation for all hardworking people, visit Carhartt.com/Force-Sun-Defender.

