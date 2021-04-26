Carhartt Honors 'The Shift That Never Ends' This Mother's Day & Encourages Mom to Take the Day Off

Carhartt has personally witnessed the resiliency of these women and understands that for moms, duty calls 24-7. That's the story the iconic brand is sharing in its new creative video, The Shift That Never Ends . Created to honor all the hardworking moms who rolled up their sleeves to navigate the challenges of the last year – and every year – the campaign centers around a relatable message: no one deserves a day off more than mom.

So to celebrate mom's day off, Carhartt created a gift that's as hardworking and strong as these women: a limited run of "Carhartt Bouquets" built to look like your typical floral bouquet – but when unraveled after Mother's Day – offers mom some functional gear she can use for years to come.

"This year, it felt more important than ever to tell the stories of moms and recognize their hard work with something special," said Janet Ries, Vice President of Marketing. "And while we know a Carhartt mom rarely gets a day off, we hope this bouquet reminds her it's okay to 'stop and smell the roses' on mom's special day. After all, she's earned it."

Carhartt's Mother's Day campaign, features real hardworking moms, and the bouquet is both an expression of gratitude and the ultimate embodiment of some of the strongest women we know. It features Carhartt's colorful WK87 Workwear Pocket T-Shirts rolled to look like flowers, and hand-sewn roses made of the brand's iconic duck fabric. Each bouquet features the Cantaloupe Heather, Ruby Heather and Cobalt Heather t-shirt colors.

While the limited run of bouquets feature colored t-shirts, Carhartt wants to stress that it's gear is "Made for Moms, Not For Mother's Day." That's why customers will see a "work gear off limits (until tomorrow)" message within the gift box, underscoring the importance of taking some well-deserved time off and making sure mom doesn't feel compelled to work on Mother's Day.

Available in limited quantity, customers can order their own Carhartt Bouquet by going to https://www.carhartt.com/content/mothers-day and following the order instructions on the website.

To learn more about the Mother's Day campaign and how Carhartt is celebrating hardworking moms, visit www.Carhartt.com and follow @Carhartt on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Carhartt, Inc.

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with more than 5,500 associates worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com .

