Carhartt Reworked Resale Program Expands Nationwide with Mail-In Trade-In

Trade-in expansion allows customers to mail-in worn Carhartt workwear remotely, giving more gear a second chance

DEARBORN, Mich., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Born from Carhartt's legacy of building durable gear that lasts lifetimes, America's premium workwear brand Carhartt, in partnership with Trove, the market leader in branded resale, announced today it will expand its resale program, Carhartt Reworked, to accept mail-in trade-in effective immediately.

Carhartt Reworked is dedicated to extending the life of workwear, reducing clothing waste and keeping previously worn or slightly imperfect gear out of landfills. Carhartt Reworked, the first branded resale site in the workwear industry, is dedicated to extending the life of workwear, reducing clothing waste and keeping previously worn and slightly imperfect gear out of landfills. The program accepts trade-in of select Carhartt products including outerwear, shirt jacs, bibs and overalls, hoodies, sweatshirts and pants.

"This expansion represents another milestone in the evolution of Carhartt Reworked, giving hardworking Carhartt wearers across the country the opportunity to participate," said Gretchen R. Valade, Director of Sustainability at Carhartt. "With the help of Trove, this new digital trade-in method underscores our commitment to environmental impact and getting gently used gear that isn't done working into the hands of those who need it."

Beginning Feb. 27, the Carhartt Reworked program will accept mail-in trade-in of select Carhartt products that meet the eligibility and condition requirements. Consumers who opt to mail-in their gently worn Carhartt gear will complete an online module on the Carhartt Reworked website where they'll identify the product style and condition. Upon completion, the customer will box and ship their gear directly to Trove. Once received and confirmed, the customer will receive a digital gift card which can be used on Reworked.Carhartt.com, Carhartt.com or at any Carhartt company store.

Aimed at building a better world by creating a circular recommerce model that extends the life of its durable gear and reduces clothing waste, Carhartt has extended the life of over 43,000 garments and kept more than 68,000 products out of landfills since the initial resale launch powered by Trove less than 12 months ago. The evolution of Carhartt Reworked demonstrates Carhartt's commitment to providing an enhanced resale experience from the growing demand from its customers. Since the initial launch in March 2023, the Carhartt Reworked program, which is the first branded resale site in the workwear industry, has engaged with over 22,500 hardworking people spanning all 50 states across the U.S.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Carhartt Reworked by introducing the Mail-in Trade-In program," said Gayle Tait, CEO of Trove. "This expansion will reward Carhartt customers for their loyalty while reinforcing the brand's dedication to sustainability. Trove's modular resale technology will enable Carhartt Reworked's growth and evolution in branded resale."

Here's how Carhartt Reworked trade-ins works:

Trade-In Requirements: The Reworked program will accept trade-in of select Carhartt products including any item that has been produced by Carhartt in the past 10 years, and had an original MSRP of $50 or more. The product categories include: outerwear, shirt jacs, bib overalls and coveralls, hoodies, sweatshirts, pants and jeans.

Customers now have two ways to trade-in: Bring gently used garments to Carhartt owned stores (excluding Factory Store) or send in via mail. Shop Trade-In: Customers interested in purchasing reworked Carhartt garments can visit Reworked.Carhartt.com, and shop a wide variety of men's and women's styles.

With Trove's industry-leading expertise and ability to process millions of items efficiently via its Recommerce Operating System, Carhartt Reworked does just what the name suggests: reworks previously worn or slightly imperfect gear that isn't done working and gets it into the hands of people who can put it to good use.

Carhartt views sustainable business practices as not just merely corporate responsibility, but rather fundamental to its values. With a focus on protecting the planet and leaving a better world for future generations of all hardworking people, Carhartt is helping reduce environmental impact in other ways outside of Reworked, including initiatives such as reduction in paper and plastic packaging and its Carhartt Repair program.

To learn more about Carhartt Reworked and eligible trade-in products, visit reworked.carhartt.com or carhartt.com .

About Carhartt

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with more than 3,000 employees worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com

About Trove

Trove is the market leader in branded resale and trade-in for world-class brands and retailers such as Carhartt, Canada Goose, lululemon, Patagonia, REI, Levi's, Arc'teryx, Allbirds, and more. Through its proprietary Recommerce Operating System, Trove is accelerating the shift toward more circular business models and powering brand growth without carbon growth. Over the last decade, Trove has equipped leading brands with technology and operations to create and scale branded resale programs by enabling customer trade-in of items, single-SKU identification and condition grading, site build and maintenance, and customer data collection, analytics and reporting.

