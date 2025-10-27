CARHAUL TEAMSTERS RATIFY NEW NATIONAL AGREEMENT

Contract Delivers Major Wage Increases, Strong Protections, and Maintains Top-Tier Benefits

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carhaul Teamsters have overwhelmingly ratified a five-year National Master Automobile Transporters Agreement (NMATA), securing major economic gains, improved working conditions, and strong job protections.

"This agreement addresses our members' top priorities and delivers real improvements for drivers, mechanics, and yard workers nationwide," said Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman. "This is a strong, forward-looking contract that improves wages and working conditions while strengthening our position to grow union power in this core Teamsters industry."

The national agreement delivers 16 percent wage increases over the life of the contract and introduces uncapped cost-of-living adjustments (COLA) in years four and five, ensuring continued wage protection against inflation. The agreement also includes a sunset date on the "new business" clause, ending indefinite use of reduced rates that have undercut existing standards.

Additional gains strengthen work preservation language and close loopholes on pay shortages, terminal assignments, and accident accountability, further protecting members' rights on the job.

"This agreement delivers significant improvements for Carhaul Teamsters and positions us to grow union density in this critical industry," said Avral Thompson, Director of the Teamsters Carhaul Division. "It raises standards across the board, delivering real wage increases, preserving top-tier benefits, and improving working conditions for thousands of members nationwide."

The NMATA is a multi-employer agreement covering thousands of Teamsters across the U.S. Bargaining for this latest deal included active participation from rank-and-file members representing multiple employers and locals.

"Our new contract brings lasting improvements to our daily work lives," said Keith Pruitt, a driver at Cassens Transport and member of Teamsters Local 89. "We're proud of what we accomplished together and look forward to seeing the results of our hard work at the bargaining table."

