TEAMSTERS INK FIRST-EVER REGIONAL CONTRACT AT SYSCO

Over 1,000 Workers Secure 34% Wage Increase, Major Pension Gains, Protections

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 1,000 Sysco drivers and warehouse workers across Northern California and Nevada have overwhelmingly ratified the first-ever regional collective bargaining agreement negotiated by the Teamsters at Sysco. The four-year agreement delivers a 34 percent wage increase, substantial improvements to pension contributions, top-tier Teamsters health care, and robust protections against unsafe conditions and harmful automation practices.

"This is a landmark agreement and a model for how the Teamsters will bargain with Sysco moving forward," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "I want to thank Warehouse Division Representative Ray Torres and our bargaining team for securing this deal. Our members made it clear the clock was ticking and were fully prepared to strike if Sysco failed to deliver. That readiness paid off and delivered a major victory."

The new agreement covers members of Teamsters Locals 137, 533, and 853, and is the direct result of a credible strike threat that forced the company to return to the table and provide the wages, benefits, and workplace standards workers demanded.

"Our new contract is the strongest we have ever negotiated," said Joe Silva, a Sysco warehouse worker and Local 853 steward. "Every one of us was prepared to do whatever it took to achieve this deal. It proves what happens when workers stand together and are prepared to back up their demands with action."

Sysco is one of the largest and most profitable food service providers in the United States. In 2024, the company reported $1.95 billion in net profits, a year-over-year increase of more than 10 percent.

"We wanted our fair share of this company's success — and we got it," said Ryan Sullivan, a driver at Sysco and Local 533 steward. "This contract will have a life-changing impact on our families, and it sends a message to every Sysco facility across the country that when Teamsters stand united, workers win."

