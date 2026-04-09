Caribbean Family Travel Deal: Kids Can Stay & Eat Free This Summer at Divi Resorts

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Divi Resorts

Apr 09, 2026, 10:31 ET

Limited-time offer includes all-inclusive and bed-and-breakfast savings for families across Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, and St. Maarten

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Families searching for a Caribbean escape this summer have a new reason to book now: Divi Resorts is offering a Kids Stay & Eat Free promotion across its portfolio of award-winning resorts, giving parents the chance to create unforgettable memories without the hefty price tag. Available to book through April 29, 2026, for travel between May 2 and August 29, 2026, the deal allows one child to stay free per paying adult on all-inclusive or bed-and-breakfast stays using promo code KIDSSUMMER26.

"At Divi, we create vacations where families can truly enjoy time together without compromise," says Divi Resorts President & COO, Marco Galaverna. "Kids have jam-packed activity calendars, pools, and even water sports, while parents can unwind at the spa or join in on the fun themselves. Children can grab a snack at the poolside pizzeria while parents sip a frozen drink from the swim-up bar, and everyone can come together for a beachfront dinner. With large suites, a variety of dining options, and amenities for all ages, catering to families is our forte."

This summer, families can enjoy the Caribbean like never before, blending adventure and relaxation in a single trip:

  • All-Inclusive Resorts: Kids stay and eat free (all meals included)
  • Bed & Breakfast Resorts (select locations): Kids stay free and receive daily breakfast; all other meals not included.

Each Divi property is designed to balance kid-friendly activities with parent-friendly retreats, creating the perfect setting for a family adventure:

  • Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort (Aruba)
    A high-rise beachfront stay on Palm Beach with organized kids' activities like arts & crafts, games, and nature walks. Parents can relax with spa services or enjoy a swim-up bar, while the whole family enjoys the beautiful beach. Offers bed-and-breakfast stays with beachfront dining.
  • Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort (Aruba)
    A top pick for active families, featuring water slides, a rock climbing wall, kids' golf lessons, and snorkeling, plus spacious suites ideal for longer stays. All-inclusive stays include access to over 8 restaurants and bars.
  • Divi Dutch Village Beach Resort (Aruba)
    Recognized by Forbes as Aruba's #1 all-inclusive resort. A quieter, low-rise resort with multiple pools, tennis courts, and easy beach access, perfect for families who want a balance of play and relaxation. All-inclusive stays include access to over 8 restaurants and bars.
  • Divi Southwinds Beach Resort (Barbados)
    An all-suite resort steps from the beach and restaurants, featuring mini golf, a playground, multiple pools, and a vibrant activities center. Parents will love the on-site spa, shaded and sunny lounge spots, and daily happy hours. Offers bed-and-breakfast stays with beachfront dining.
  • Divi Flamingo Beach Resort (Bonaire)
    Explore a one-of-a-kind island with magic above and below the water. Families can snorkel together, discover marine life, or stroll into town, all from a resort perfectly positioned for adventure and relaxation. Offers all-inclusive stays with buffet dining and oceanfront eateries.
  • Divi Little Bay Beach Resort (St. Maarten)
    Set on a private peninsula with calm waters, a poolside pizzeria, rooftop restaurant, and a swim-up bar, everyone finds their happy place here. Families can snorkel, jetski, or simply soak up the sun. All-inclusive stays include access to over 7 restaurants and bars. Choose from Signature or Premium All-Inclusive packages.

Some amenities may incur additional costs.

Not traveling with kids? Travelers without children can still take advantage of summer pricing, with rates starting around $200 per person, per night at the adults-only, all-inclusive Carina Bay Resort & Casino!

To book the unbeatable Kids Stay & Eat Free offer for summer travel, use promo code KIDSSUMMER26 at www.diviresorts.com/specials. Reservations can also be made by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international).

About Divi Resorts

With over 50 years of experience as Caribbean hospitality experts, Divi Resorts operates award-winning beachfront properties across Aruba, Bonaire, Barbados, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. The company offers a range of accommodations from all-inclusive to bed-and-breakfast, designed to meet the needs of both families and couples. Each resort combines spacious accommodations, a variety of dining options, and amenities for all ages, delivering memorable vacations where everyone can relax, play, and enjoy the Caribbean to the fullest.

SOURCE Divi Resorts

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