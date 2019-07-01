Caribou Coffee Debuts New RTD Cold Brew Portfolio

Cold brewed coffee is a way of life for many coffee lovers today, and sipping coffee on-the-go has also become an extension of the consumer's personality. Caribou Coffee combines the company's more than 26-year history of coffeehouse expertise with their iconic Northwoods-themed brand, and perfectly answers the call with the development of this new RTD coffee portfolio.

"We are confident our new beverages are positioned to be the best in the RTD coffee market, and they are packaged in a way that only the Caribou brand can deliver. We could not be more excited to share this new portfolio with consumers," says Jenifer Hagness, VP of Global Marketing at Caribou Coffee. "The Caribou brand is the perfect combination of playful and premium – we take our coffee seriously in the North, but not ourselves. Beyond developing great tasting coffee, the new RTD portfolio also allowed us to explore a new creative design with our iconic Caribou logo. Life is too short for bad coffee! We hope our consumers will continue to fuel their daily life with Caribou, wherever their adventures take them."

Cold Brew Black Coffee is available starting July 11th in all Caribou Coffee company-owned locations nationwide. The 11.5 oz. can will be priced at $3.49. Cold Brew Original Crafted and Cold Brew Vanilla Crafted beverages will be available this fall.

About Caribou Coffee

Founded in 1992, Caribou Coffee is the second largest company-operated premium coffeehouse in the United States with over 300 company-owned locations nationwide. Caribou Coffee also has over 120 domestic license locations in 22 states, and over 270 international franchise stores in 11 countries. Caribou Coffee provides high quality, handcrafted beverages and food options to fuel life's adventures, both big and small. Known for a commitment to sustainability, the Company was the first major U.S. coffeehouse to serve 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified™ coffees and espresso. Caribou Coffee products can also be found in grocery stores, mass retailers, club stores, foodservice providers, hotels, entertainment venues and online. To learn more about Caribou Coffee, visit CaribouCoffee.com, and follow the coffeehouse on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Sign up for Caribou Coffee's loyalty program, Caribou Perks, at www.caribouperks.com.

SOURCE Caribou Coffee

Related Links

https://www.cariboucoffee.com

