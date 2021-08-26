Caribou Coffee Kicks Off The Fall Season With Comforting Classics And Elevated Pumpkin And Apple Sips

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caribou Coffee , a premium coffeehouse known for industry-leading innovation and signature handcrafted products, is transporting customers to pumpkin patches and apple orchards with the launch of its fall inspired menu. Available starting August 26th at all Caribou® locations, the seasonal offerings feature unique guest favorites such as the Apple Blast for those looking for a non-coffee / non-pumpkin alternative and the savory and sweet Maple Waffle Breakfast Sandwich. Additionally, Caribou has put its signature spin on pumpkin with a wide-range of flavor-packed offerings that can be prepared to meet each customer's preference. Be sure to try the Pumpkin Latte or the Pumpkin White Mocha as Nitro, as well as Caribou's one-of-a-kind Pumpkin Crafted Press.

Caribou Coffee is dedicated to serving customers quality products that they can feel good about even when indulging in seasonal offerings. Like all handcrafted drinks, each delicious drink on the fall menu lineup is made using only premium ingredients, with no artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives, achieving true autumn feels through sips of real chocolate, pumpkin puree and crisp apple flavors.

"This year's seasonal fall line-up stays true to our unwavering commitment to crafting authentic, uplifting flavors while capturing the unparalleled quality consumers have come to expect from Caribou Coffee products," said Matt Reiter, vice president of product at Caribou Coffee. "Our continued investments in innovation coupled with best-in-class sourcing have helped Caribou emerge as a leader in guest experience. Our fall menu items feature flavor-packed ingredients, like real melted chocolate and real pumpkin puree, designed to make our customers' days and fuel them throughout the fall season."

Favorites from Caribou Coffee's fall menu include:

Nitro Pumpkin Latte : The ultimate pumpkin pick-me-up. Espresso whipped cream, nitro cold press, and milk blended with pumpkin flavors. Caribou Coffee is the only major coffee house to offer Nitro infused with seasonal flavors. Caribou's Pumpkin Latte is also available hot or iced.

: The ultimate pumpkin pick-me-up. Espresso whipped cream, nitro cold press, and milk blended with pumpkin flavors. Caribou Coffee is the only major coffee house to offer Nitro infused with seasonal flavors. Caribou's Pumpkin Latte is also available hot or iced. Pumpkin Crafted Press : For a lighter way to pumpkin. Smooth, slow-crafted, cold-filtered coffee is steamed or blended with a splash of milk, real sugar, and real pumpkin. Caribou Coffee is known for their one-of-a kind Crafted Press , a lighter every-day beverage that guests can enjoy hot, iced, or blended.

: For a lighter way to pumpkin. Smooth, slow-crafted, cold-filtered coffee is steamed or blended with a splash of milk, real sugar, and real pumpkin. Caribou Coffee is known for their one-of-a kind , a lighter every-day beverage that guests can enjoy hot, iced, or blended. Pumpkin White Mocha : A seasonal classic, crafted with real chocolate melted into steamed milk and then combined with espresso and pumpkin. This fan-favorite is topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with chocolate chips. Caribou's Pumpkin White Mocha is also available iced, blended, or as Nitro.

: A seasonal classic, crafted with real chocolate melted into steamed milk and then combined with espresso and pumpkin. This fan-favorite is topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with chocolate chips. Caribou's Pumpkin White Mocha is also available iced, blended, or as Nitro. Hot Apple Blast : Back and better than ever, the Apple Blast is a perfect combination of hot apple cider and caramel, topped with whipped cream and garnished with a drizzle of caramel. A guest favorite at Caribou Coffee for years, the Hot Apple Blast is back on the menu for a limited time with new ways to enjoy. You can order the Apple Blast hot, iced, blended, or as Caribou BOUsted™.

: Back and better than ever, the Apple Blast is a perfect combination of hot apple cider and caramel, topped with whipped cream and garnished with a drizzle of caramel. A guest favorite at Caribou Coffee for years, the Hot Apple Blast is back on the menu for a limited time with new ways to enjoy. You can order the Apple Blast hot, iced, blended, or as Caribou BOUsted™. Caribou BOUsted™ Apple Blast : Looking for a coffee alternative? This iced or blended caffeinated drink with crisp apple flavors will fuel you for your day ahead. Caribou BOUsted™ Caffeinated Beverages are made with caffeine from coffee beans and are 100% Clean Label with no artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives.

: Looking for a coffee alternative? This iced or blended caffeinated drink with crisp apple flavors will fuel you for your day ahead. Caribou BOUsted™ Caffeinated Beverages are made with caffeine from coffee beans and are 100% Clean Label with no artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives. XL Size: Did you know you can get your favorite cold Caribou beverage in XL size? Size Up on the Iced Pumpkin Crafted Press or on the Pumpkin White Mocha Cooler .

Did you know you can get your favorite cold Caribou beverage in XL size? Size Up on the or on the . Maple Waffle Breakfast Sandwich: This fan favorite is Caribou's take on chicken and waffles, made with chicken sausage, gouda and a cage-free egg between two maple waffles.

In addition to these seasonal options now being offered at all Caribou Coffee locations, the brand has also rolled out its limited time Pumpkin Love® ground bagged coffee, available at retail locations, including Target, nationwide. Pumpkin Love is a medium roast handcrafted to bring flavors of fresh pumpkin, warm spices and a dollop of sweet whip cream to life, made with 100% Rainforest Alliance certified coffee to ensure that Caribou's high-quality experience translates even when enjoyed at home. While Caribou Coffee has locations throughout the U.S., the company's omnichannel capabilities have expanded its reach significantly, enabling the brand to have a retail presence across all 50 states.

The fall menu items will be available at hundreds of Caribou Coffee locations nationwide throughout the season. Caribou Perks® Members have various options to order and pick up their favorite fall drinks, including ordering and paying ahead through the Caribou Perks app to earn Caribou Perks® points for in-store, drive-thru or curbside pickup. For more information on Caribou Coffee and the fall line-up of menu items visit CaribouCoffee.com .

About Caribou Coffee®

Founded in 1992, Caribou Coffee provides high-quality handcrafted beverages and food options to fuel life's adventures, both big and small, with over 320 company owned locations nationwide, 135 domestic license locations in 22 states, and over 270 franchise stores in 10 countries. Known for a commitment to sustainability, Caribou was the first major U.S. coffeehouse to serve 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified™ coffees and espresso. Caribou Coffee's unwavering commitment to providing an unparalleled consumer experience has translated to an industry-leading NPS score. Additionally, in 2019, the brand debuted its Caribou Cabin restaurant prototype, which features a significantly smaller footprint and drive-thru focused model and has rapidly expanded throughout the Midwest. Caribou Coffee products can also be found in all 50 states across grocery stores, mass retailers, club stores, foodservice providers, hotels, entertainment venues and online.

Caribou Coffee is part of a portfolio of complementary brands bound by common values and tremendous runway for growth, Panera Brands, comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Bagel Brands®. Panera Brands companies are independently-operated and united in their mission to be force multipliers for good for their guests, communities, the planet and the shareholders they serve.

To learn more about Caribou Coffee, visit CaribouCoffee.com and follow the coffeehouse on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram . Sign up for Caribou Coffee's loyalty program, Caribou Perks®, at caribouperks.com .

