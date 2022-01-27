CARIBOU COFFEE PARTNERS WITH MAKE-A-WISH FOUNDATION TO CREATE LIMITED-EDITION WISH BLEND GROUND COFFEE

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caribou Coffee ®, a national premium coffeehouse and Panera Brands portfolio concept, announced it has launched its newest ground coffee, Wish Blend™, in partnership with Make-A-Wish® Foundation to raise funds and deliver hope and joy to children across the nation battling critical illnesses. Available exclusively at Target.com and select Target locations nationwide, Caribou Coffee will donate $1 from each bag of Wish Blend™ sold now through December 31, 2022.

"Through the collaborative efforts between Caribou, Make-A-Wish Foundation and Target, we're incredibly honored to have the opportunity to make a significant contribution in granting life-changing wishes for children in need," said John Butcher, president and CEO of Caribou Coffee. "This partnership and coffee blend were crafted with Caribou's brand purpose in mind, to create day-making experiences that spark a chain reaction of good. Caribou guests will be pleased to know their Wish Blend purchase at Target will help to create meaningful moments for so many children."

Developed as a limited-edition, light roast blend, Caribou Coffee's Wish Blend™ is available in 10-ounce packages for $8.99. This blend is not available in Caribou Coffee coffeehouses, which are primarily located in the upper Midwest. Caribou Coffee has a strong presence in grocery and other retail locations nationwide, offering this blend exclusively in select Target stores and online at Target.com. Caribou guests who might not live near a coffeehouse are invited to help support Make-A-Wish Foundation's mission to grant life-changing wishes for children battling life-threatening medical conditions by purchasing this exceptional blend.





"At Make-A-Wish, we've always been fueled by members of the community who donate their time and money to grant wishes that help kids feel better, and sometimes even, get better," said Richard K. Davis, president and CEO at Make-A-Wish America. "This new partnership with Caribou exemplifies the power of community as it stemmed from friends with connections to both Caribou and Make-A-Wish who saw an opportunity for the two brands to align. The end result is a multi-year program that allows Caribou Coffee drinkers to help grant life-changing wishes, and in doing so, become part of the ever-growing Make-A-Wish community."

For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org. To learn more about Caribou Coffee's exclusive Wish Blend™ visit CaribouCoffee.com.

About Caribou Coffee ®

Founded in 1992, Caribou Coffee provides high-quality handcrafted beverages and food options to fuel life's adventures, both big and small, with 314 company owned locations nationwide, 135 domestic license locations in 22 states, and 269 franchise stores in 10 countries as of June 30, 2021. Known for a commitment to sustainability, Caribou was the first major U.S. coffeehouse to serve 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified™ coffees and espresso. Caribou Coffee's unwavering commitment to providing an unparalleled consumer experience has translated to an industry-leading NPS score. Additionally, in 2019, the brand debuted its Caribou Cabin restaurant prototype, which features a significantly smaller footprint and drive-thru focused model and has expanded throughout the Midwest. Caribou Coffee products are also available in all 50 states across grocery stores, mass retailers, club stores, foodservice providers, hotels, entertainment venues and online.

Caribou Coffee is part of a portfolio of complementary brands bound by common values, Panera Brands, comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Bagel Brands®. Panera Brands companies are independently-operated and united in their mission to be force multipliers for good for their guests, communities, the planet and the shareholders they serve.

To learn more about Caribou Coffee, visit CaribouCoffee.com and follow the coffeehouse on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram . Sign up for Caribou Coffee's loyalty program, Caribou Perks, at caribouperks.com . To learn more about Caribou Coffee's franchise opportunity, visit cariboucoffee.com/franchising.

About Make-A-Wish ®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, operating in every community in the United States and in nearly 50 countries worldwide. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 30,000 volunteers across the U.S., Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 500,000 wishes worldwide; more than 340,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

