Caring Senior Service caregiver named to 2025 Frontline Honors Class

The home care organization's Caregiver of the Year, Andreanna Smith, recognized nationally for lifesaving actions and unwavering dedication to seniors

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring Senior Service announced today that caregiver Andreanna Smith has been named to WTWH Healthcare's Frontline Honors Class of 2025, one of the industry's most respected distinctions for frontline workers across the care continuum.

Smith works for Caring Senior Service in Littleton, Colorado and was chosen for this honor based on a consistent record of extraordinary service, from everyday caregiving moments to decisive leadership during emergencies.

Andreanna Smith, a caregiver with Caring Senior Service in Littleton, Colorado, has been named to the 2025 Frontline Honors Class and is the Caring Senior Service 2025 Caregiver of the Year.

Frontline Honors are presented to workers in the behavioral health, home health, hospice, memory care and senior living industries whose character, performance and commitment to quality stand out in their roles.

In addition to this recognition, Smith was also selected as Caring Senior Service's 2025 Caregiver of the Year for her outstanding impact on the clients she serves. This award is given to the caregiver who exemplifies the company's mission of delivering exceptional and compassionate care.

Quick Thinking Saves Life

Smith's honors also reflect her ability to act decisively when circumstances demand it. That commitment was demonstrated during a recent incident that underscored her dedication to client safety.

During an incident at a grocery store, a reckless driver sped toward one of Smith's clients in a crosswalk, prompting Smith to instinctively step between the vehicle and her client. Although the client fell and sustained injuries, Smith immediately took control of the situation by contacting the office, calling police, gathering witness statements and ensuring thorough documentation. When family members were unavailable, she remained overnight so the client would not be alone.

Smith's compassionate approach also results in long-term improvements in her clients' health. When a client lost interest in eating, Smith responded with patience and creativity, preparing meals the client enjoyed and offering steady encouragement. Her care helped restore the client's appetite and achieve significant, healthy weight gain.

These actions were cited as key factors in her selection for both honors.

A Caregiver Focused on Dependability

"Caregiving isn't about being noticed; it's about being dependable," Smith said. "I focus on doing the right thing in the moment and making sure the person I'm caring for feels safe and supported."

Smith regularly goes beyond scheduled care, maintaining a monthly commitment to a client who lives a considerable distance away to provide personal care, companionship and continuity when family support is limited.

"Andreanna sets the standard for what caregiving should look like," said Lisa Coker, who co-owns Caring Senior Service in Littleton with her husband, Marc. "She takes responsibility without being asked, remains calm under pressure and treats every client with dignity and respect. Her impact is felt not only by the families she serves, but by our entire team."

Families Appreciate Her Devotion

The families Smith supports credit her with making a meaningful difference in their lives.

"Without hesitation, Andreanna put herself between my mother and a moving vehicle," said Ron Smith, the son of the client she protected at the grocery store. "That moment alone speaks volumes. But it is her consistency, from the meals to the check-ins to the patience she shows, that truly sets her apart."

As the U.S. population continues to age, the role of home caregivers like Smith has never been more critical. According to a study by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the number of family caregivers has increased about 32% in recent years, underscoring the growing demand for compassionate care provided in the home.

For more information about Caring Senior Service, visit caringseniorservice.com.

About Caring Senior Service

Caring Senior Service is a non-medical home care services company based in San Antonio, Texas. Founded by CEO Jeff Salter in 1991, the company provides assistance to seniors, people with disabilities, and any adult who may need help with the tasks of everyday living, such as bathing, personal care, running errands, and preparing food. After adding locations throughout Texas in the 1990s, the company extended its reach through franchising in 2002. It now boasts more than 50 locations throughout the United States.

Caring Senior Service has been named one of Franchise Business Review's top franchises in 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026, and is a leader in the use of technology and artificial intelligence in the senior care industry. At the heart of the organization is its GreatCare® method, a commitment to dependable service, quality care solutions and active involvement that ensures every client receives the highest standard of compassionate, personalized care.

For more information on Caring Senior Service, please visit caringseniorservice.com.

SOURCE Caring Senior Service