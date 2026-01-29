Caring Senior Service expands its South Carolina footprint with new Myrtle Beach location

Local owner Mike Davis brings professional experience and a commitment of service to seniors in the area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring Senior Service, a non-medical, personalized home care services company, has announced it has opened its second South Carolina office, located at 1000 2nd Avenue in North Myrtle Beach.

Caring Senior Service of Myrtle Beach owner Mike Davis brings both a professional background in human resources and personal insights into the challenges families face when caring for aging loved ones to his new business. Seeing a chance to make a real difference in his community, Davis committed to providing high-quality in-home care for seniors.

"I want to help seniors maintain their independence while giving families peace of mind," Davis said. "Everyone deserves the opportunity to age comfortably in their own home with compassionate, professional care. At the same time, I'm excited to create good jobs for caregivers who share that commitment to service. My goal is to build a trusted home care service that truly enriches lives and strengthens the Myrtle Beach community."

The Myrtle Beach area continues to see significant population increases among older adults, illustrating a growing need for credible senior care services:

Last year alone, residents age 65 and older grew by 6.3%, making it the fastest-growing metro area for seniors.

In 2025, the senior population had increased by more than 22% since 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Seniors now make up more than a quarter of the region's approximately 413,000 residents.

"Myrtle Beach is experiencing rapid growth among its senior population, which makes access to dependable in-home care more important than ever," said Caring Senior Service founder and CEO Jeff Salter. "Mike's professional background and people-first approach will be welcomed at this new location, and they set a strong foundation for a successful future in senior care. His understanding of family caregiving needs will play an important role in delivering reliable, personalized care that allows seniors in the area to continue living safely at home."

For more information about Caring Senior Service of Myrtle Beach, visit https://caringseniorservice.com/myrtle-beach/ or call them at (843) 353-6418.

About Caring Senior Service

Caring Senior Service is a non-medical home care services company based in San Antonio, Texas. Founded by CEO Jeff Salter in 1991, the company provides assistance to seniors, people with disabilities, and any adult who may need help with the tasks of everyday living, such as bathing, personal care, running errands, and preparing food. After adding locations throughout Texas in the 1990s, the company extended its reach through franchising in 2002. It now boasts more than 50 locations throughout the United States.

Caring Senior Service has been named one of Franchise Business Review's top franchises in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 and is a leader in the use of technology and artificial intelligence in the senior care industry. At the heart of the organization is its GreatCare® method, a commitment to dependable service, quality care solutions and active involvement that ensures every client receives the highest standard of compassionate, personalized care.

For more information on Caring Senior Service, please visit www.caringseniorservice.com .

