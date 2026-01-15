Caring Senior Service opens first Kentucky location in Louisville

In addition to offering better services for seniors, owner Jeremy LaMontagne wants to positively

contribute to the local economy

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring Senior Service, a non-medical, personalized home care services company, a non-medical, personalized home care services company, announced today it has opened a new location at 11360 Bluegrass Parkway in Louisville, Kentucky.

Caring Senior Service of Louisville is locally owned and operated by Jeremy LaMontagne, a Louisville resident who has lived in the area for more than 20 years. The new office will provide non-medical home care services designed to help seniors remain safe, comfortable and independent in their own homes.

"I have seen firsthand how challenging it can be for families to balance caring for aging loved ones with their own responsibilities," LaMontagne said. "There is a growing need for great care in Louisville, and we want to be a trusted partner to hospitals, senior centers and other providers. Our goal is to help close gaps in care, reduce isolation among seniors and strengthen the overall support network for older adults in this community."

LaMontagne comes to Caring Senior Service with a background in healthcare IT and a long-standing desire to make a positive impact in his community. He said his decision to open a Caring Senior Service office was driven by a passion for helping older adults age with dignity while easing the caregiving burden many families face.

Named "America's Aging Care Capital' by Forbes magazine, Louisville is a hub for professionals working in the aging and healthcare industries . According to AARP Kentucky, 15% of the city's 615,000 residents are over 60 years old, and the older population is expected to increase by nearly 40% by 2050.

"In addition to improving the quality of life for seniors, our Louisville office will create local jobs and contribute to the regional economy," LaMontagne said. "Louisville has earned a national reputation as a leader in aging and healthcare services, and with a growing population of older adults, the need for high-quality in-home care will only continue to rise. As we grow, we also plan to expand Caring Senior Service's presence throughout the region in the coming years."

Caring Senior Service founder and CEO Jeff Salter said the opening of the Louisville location reflects the company's continued growth and commitment to community-focused care.

"Jeremy combines deep healthcare experience with strong roots in the Louisville community and a real passion for supporting seniors," Salter said. "Louisville is a critical market as more families look for reliable in-home care options, and Jeremy's leadership ensures this office will deliver quality care, consistency and compassion. We believe this location will play an important role in strengthening senior care across the region and supporting the local healthcare ecosystem."

Caring Senior Service of Louisville will offer services tailored to each client's needs, including:

Assistance with personal care

Meal preparation

Transportation

Companionship

Medication reminders

The office will also provide access to the company's proprietary Tendio® Family Portal, which allows families and caregivers to stay connected and informed in real time.

For more information about Caring Senior Service of Louisville, visit caringseniorservice.com/louisville/ or call them at (502) 385-3743.

About Caring Senior Service

Caring Senior Service is a non-medical home care services company based in San Antonio, Texas. Founded by CEO Jeff Salter in 1991, the company provides assistance to seniors, people with disabilities, and any adult who may need help with the tasks of everyday living, such as bathing, personal care, running errands, and preparing food. After adding locations throughout Texas in the 1990s, the company extended its reach through franchising in 2002. It now boasts more than 50 locations throughout the United States.

Caring Senior Service has been named one of Franchise Business Review's top franchises in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 and is a leader in the use of technology and artificial intelligence in the senior care industry. At the heart of the organization is its GreatCare® method, a commitment to dependable service, quality care solutions and active involvement that ensures every client receives the highest standard of compassionate, personalized care.

For more information on Caring Senior Service, please visit www.caringseniorservice.com.

SOURCE Caring Senior Service