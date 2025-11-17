Caring Senior Service deepens Arizona roots with third state location

Phoenix Central owner Julie Stelianides brings personal experience and professional insight to expanding home care options for seniors in the area

PHOENIX, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring Senior Service, a non-medical, personalized home care services company, announced today it has opened its third location in Arizona at 2345 E. Thomas Road, Suite #204, in Phoenix.

After observing firsthand the critical role that reliable, high-quality care plays in supporting aging adults and their families, Caring Senior Service of Phoenix Central owner Julie Stelianides said she was motivated to establish the organization's mission within her community.

As a healthcare professional, Caring Senior Service of Phoenix Central owner Julie Stelianides understands the critical role that reliable home care plays in supporting adults who want to age in place.

The U.S. Census Bureau reported that the metro Phoenix population grew from 4.2 million in 2010 to 4.8 million in 2020, and the city's share of the population older than 65 increased from 12.3% to 16.6% over that same period.

"Phoenix continues to attract retirees from across the country, and many of them want to remain in the homes they've built their lives in," said Stelianides, who spent 15 years as a psychologist. "Our goal is to provide quality, in-home services that help seniors live safely and independently. My time in clinical settings showed me how isolating institutional environments can be for seniors, so the option to age in place is crucial."

During her time as a psychologist, Stelianides worked with teens, adults and seniors in both hospital and private settings. She said her natural connection with older adults and belief in aging with dignity inspired her decision to open a Caring Senior Service location.

Caring Senior Service founder and CEO Jeff Salter said owners like Stelianides strengthen the company's reputation for professional and compassionate care.

"Every time we open a new location, we expand our capacity to help seniors live the lives they want in the comfort of their own homes," Salter said. "Julie's background in psychology and her dedication to older adults make her an incredible addition to our Caring family. Her insight and leadership ensure that our GreatCare® approach doesn't just serve our clients' needs, but truly enhances their quality of life throughout the Phoenix community."

Caring Senior Service of Phoenix Central provides residents with quality caregivers, case managers and an agency director. The in-home care company offers personal and companion services, specializing in veterans care and customized plans for clients with conditions such as Alzheimer's, post-surgical recovery and stroke rehabilitation.

For more information about Caring Senior Service of Phoenix Central, visit https://caringseniorservice.com/phoenix-central/ or call them at (623) 267-9146.

