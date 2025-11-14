Caring Senior Service opens fourth New Jersey office in Morristown

Husband-and-wife team bring decades of business and senior care management experience to help area seniors age with dignity in their own homes

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring Senior Service, a non-medical, personalized home care services company, announced today that it has opened its fourth location in New Jersey with a new office at 55 Madison Avenue, Suite 400, in Morristown.

Caring Senior Service of Morristown owners Judy Stein and Steve Loewenthal, a husband-and-wife team, open the home care company's fourth New Jersey location.

Caring Senior Service of Morristown is owned by Judy Stein and Steve Loewenthal, a husband-and-wife team who share a deep commitment to helping older adults age with dignity. Stein is a licensed social worker with a background in geriatric care management and mental health. She was raised in a home with professional caregivers once her mother was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson's disease and recognizes from firsthand experience the value of quality caregivers.

Loewenthal has practiced as a personal injury attorney for more than 20 years and is the former president of the Morris County Bar Association.

"Our community has a growing need for trusted in-home care," Loewenthal said. "Families want to keep their loved ones at home but need support to make that possible. Caring Senior Service allows us to provide the reliable care that gives seniors independence and families peace of mind."

Caring Senior Service founder and CEO Jeff Salter said Stein and Loewenthal are a welcome addition to the company's growing national network.

"Judy and Steve's professional experience and personal commitment to improving senior care make them ideal partners for our mission," Salter said. "All across New Jersey, more families are facing the challenge of caring for aging parents and loved ones who want to remain in their own homes. Judy's background in social work and geriatric care paired with Steve's years of legal and business experience make them uniquely qualified to make Caring Senior Service of Morristown a successful venture."

Loewenthal said he and Stein were drawn to create a business that would make a meaningful impact in the community.

"This is the perfect opportunity to combine our strengths," he said. "We both share a desire to give back to the community that has given us so much. Our goal is to provide trusted, personalized care that helps older adults stay safe, comfortable and connected in their own homes. We believe that with the right support, seniors can continue to live full, independent lives surrounded by the people and memories they treasure most."

Caring Senior Service of Morristown provides companionship, personal care, meal preparation, medication reminders, transportation and respite services for family caregivers. Each client receives a home safety assessment and access to the company's Tendio® Family Portal, which allows caregivers, clients and family members to stay connected in real time.

For more information about Caring Senior Service of Morristown, visit https://caringseniorservice.com/morristown/ or call them at (973) 447-3471.

About Caring Senior Service

Caring Senior Service is a non-medical home care services company based in San Antonio, Texas. Founded by CEO Jeff Salter in 1991, the company provides assistance to seniors, people with disabilities, and any adult who may need help with the tasks of everyday living, such as bathing, personal care, running errands, and preparing food. After adding locations throughout Texas in the 1990s, the company extended its reach through franchising in 2002. It now boasts more than 50 locations throughout the United States.

Caring Senior Service has been named one of Franchise Business Review's top franchises in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 and is a leader in the use of technology and artificial intelligence in the senior care industry. At the heart of the organization is its GreatCare® method, a commitment to dependable service, quality care solutions and active involvement that ensures every client receives the highest standard of compassionate, personalized care.

For more information on Caring Senior Service, please visit www.caringseniorservice.com.

SOURCE Caring Senior Service