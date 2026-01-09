Caring Senior Service opens new location in Fort Myers, Florida

The award-winning home care company offers personalized support to meet the needs of the area's growing retirement community

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring Senior Service, a non-medical, personalized home care services company, announced today it has opened a new Florida location with an office located at 5245 Ramsey Way, Unit D-3, in Fort Myers.

Caring Senior Service of Fort Myers is owned by Hexad Alliance LLC, a six-member team that includes registered nurses and IT specialists with more than 20 years of experience serving southwest Florida. Caring Senior Service of Fort Myers is led by Anil John, who previously spent two decades working in the local IT sector.

The Caring Senior Service of Fort Myers team, including Anil John (pictured), wants to offer personalized support to meet the needs of the area’s fast-growing retirement community.

John said he was drawn to the home care industry when he and his partners noticed the growing demand for high-quality care options for seniors in the area. Fort Myers has grown into a popular retirement destination as the number of residents aged 65 and older increased 42% from 2017 to 2022.

"Fort Myers' senior population continues to grow rapidly, and many want to remain in the homes they have built their lives in," John said. "With nursing facilities becoming increasingly more expensive, in-home personal care is more critical than ever. Our location will help the southwest Florida senior population remain in the comfort of their own homes, surrounded by family, friends and pets."

John and his wife, Susan George, a psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner, have lived in the region for 20 years. George also serves as the Caring Senior Service of Fort Myers site administrator.

Caring Senior Service founder and CEO Jeff Salter said opening the Fort Myers location marks a major step in the home care services company's ability to provide at-home care in one of the country's largest aging markets.

"Anil brings extensive operational experience, a strong commitment to service and a genuine passion for helping seniors remain at home to the Caring family," Salter said. "We are confident those qualities will make this location a success."

In addition to delivering the company's certified GreatCare® services to clients, Caring Senior Service of Fort Myers also provides access to the proprietary Tendio® Family Portal, which allows caregivers, clients and family members to stay connected in real time.

For more information about Caring Senior Service of Fort Myers, visit https://caringseniorservice.com/fort-myers/ or call them at (239) 510-2394.

About Caring Senior Service

Caring Senior Service is a non-medical home care services company based in San Antonio, Texas. Founded by CEO Jeff Salter in 1991, the company provides assistance to seniors, people with disabilities, and any adult who may need help with the tasks of everyday living, such as bathing, personal care, running errands, and preparing food. After adding locations throughout Texas in the 1990s, the company extended its reach through franchising in 2002. It now boasts more than 50 locations throughout the United States.

Caring Senior Service has been named one of Franchise Business Review's top franchises in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 and is a leader in the use of technology and artificial intelligence in the senior care industry. At the heart of the organization is its GreatCare® method, a commitment to dependable service, quality care solutions and active involvement that ensures every client receives the highest standard of compassionate, personalized care.

For more information on Caring Senior Service, please visit www.caringseniorservice.com.

SOURCE Caring Senior Service