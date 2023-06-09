Caring Senior Service expands its services by opening second California location

Local pastor and businessman opens home care agency, which offers personalized care and companionship for seniors and others in Irvine, Laguna Hills and throughout Orange County

IRVINE, Calif., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring Senior Service, a private-duty, non-medical home care services company, has expanded its reach into the California market with a new location in Orange County owned by missions pastor and businessman Dean White.

"The senior population in Orange County has seen significant growth over the past several years and has a number of hospitals, rehabilitation centers and senior communities who will be better served by a having a Caring Senior Service location in this area," White said. "It's my desire to help families navigate through the labyrinth of senior services as they look at options for their aging loved ones. I've been in their position and I know firsthand how overwhelming it can be. I want to make this experience as pleasant and seamless as possible."

White is native of California and grew up in Orange County. He has served as a missions pastor for Saddleback Community Church in Lake Forest, California for nearly four years and has worked in brand marketing and as a wealth advisor for most of his professional career.

"California is expected to have one of the fastest growing aging populations in the country over the next 20 years, and this new location will help serve the needs of Orange County's aging and disabled residents," said Caring Senior Service CEO and founder Jeff Salter. "The wealth of knowledge and compassion Dean White brings to the Caring family is a wonderful addition. We know Dean will succeed in his mission to help Orange County's seniors stay healthy and happy at home."

White said he wants to make Caring Senior Service of Irvine known as the best workplace for caregivers in Orange County in addition to offering the most comprehensive list of home services for the aging community.

Caring Senior Service of Irvine offers respite care, transportation, meal preparation, companionship, medication reminders and other personal care services to seniors and others who need assistance.

The office is located at 23232 Peralta Drive, Suite 106, Laguna Hills, California. For more information about Caring Senior Service of Irvine, please visit their website at https://www.caringseniorservice.com/irvine.

About Caring Senior Service

Caring Senior Service is a non-medical home care services company based in San Antonio, Texas. Founded by CEO Jeff Salter in 1991, the company provides assistance to seniors, the disabled population and any adult who may need help with the tasks of everyday living such as bathing, running errands and preparing food. After adding locations throughout Texas in the 1990s, the company extended its reach through franchising in 2002. It now boasts more than 50 locations throughout the U.S. Its non-profit "Close the Gap in Senior Care" began in 2021 to raise awareness of the overlooked and underserved aspects of senior care. This program was launched when Salter rode an electric bike more than 9,000 miles to each Caring Senior Service location nationwide to raise awareness of home modifications needed to avoid fall risks among the senior population. For more information on Caring Senior Service, please visit their website at https://www.caringseniorservice.com/.

