Caring Senior Service expands its Texas reach with new Houston West location

As Houston's senior population continues to grow, owners Caleb Drew and Thazin Min Htet will offer professional family resources

HOUSTON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring Senior Service, a non-medical, personalized home care services company, today announced it has opened a new office, located at 5600 NW Central Dr., Suite 210 in Spring Valley Village, a community in west Houston.

Caring Senior Service Houston West owners Caleb Drew and Thazin Min Htet are bringing personalized, non-medical home care services to seniors and families in west Houston.

For owners Caleb Drew and Thazin Min Htet, opening the new location is about creating a place where seniors feel valued, families feel supported and caregivers are treated with respect. Rather than trying to solve every challenge families face, the couple wants to make a lasting difference by helping seniors live better and more independent lives.

Setting a Better Standard

The husband-and-wife team said they hope their office will set a different standard for home care by focusing on relationships instead of transactions.

"We want our office to be a shining example in an industry that too often sees caregivers as numbers and elders as commodities," Drew said. "That's why we chose Caring. The company's commitment to personalized care, strong caregiver support and treating every client with dignity reflects the kind of service we want to provide in our community."

Caring Senior Service founder and CEO Jeff Salter said the organization welcomes the couple into the company's fold.

"Caleb and Thazin bring compassion, purpose and a genuine commitment to serving families," Salter said. "Their dedication to helping seniors remain independent while supporting family caregivers makes them an outstanding addition to the Caring Senior Service family."

Meeting Houston's Growing Need for Senior Care

As Houston's senior population continues to grow, so does the need for reliable in-home services. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, adults age 65 and older make up about 12.3% of Houston's population, creating greater demand for personalized in-home care.

The Houston West office offers non-medical home and companion care, plans tailored for clients with specific medical conditions, and services that cater to the specific needs of military veterans.

Turning Personal Experience into Purpose

Prior to opening the business, Drew worked as an industrial engineer and Htet worked as a legal assistant. Together, their professional backgrounds and personal experiences caring for aging family members inspired them to open the business.

Drew saw firsthand the challenges families face while helping care for his grandmother, while Htet helped care for her grandfather in Myanmar alongside her family. Those experiences reinforced the emotional and physical demands of caregiving and motivated the couple to support seniors and their loved ones through professional care services.

"We want families to know they do not have to do this alone," Htet said. "Caring for an aging loved one impacts every part of a family's life. We hope to create a community where seniors are treated with dignity and their families feel comfortable reaching out when they need support."

For more information about Caring Senior Service in Houston West, please visit www.caringseniorservice.com/spring-valley-village.

About Caring Senior Service

Caring Senior Service is a non-medical home care services company based in San Antonio, Texas. Founded by CEO Jeff Salter in 1991, the company provides assistance to seniors, people with disabilities, and any adult who may need help with the tasks of everyday living, such as bathing, personal care, running errands, and preparing food. After adding locations throughout Texas in the 1990s, the company extended its reach through franchising in 2002. It now boasts more than 50 locations throughout the United States.

For more information on Caring Senior Service, please visit caringseniorservice.com.

SOURCE Caring Senior Service