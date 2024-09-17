Caring Senior Service founder to speak about AI at National Aging in Place Council Conference

This October, CEO Jeff Salter will talk to attendees about how to implement artificial intelligence without an IT team

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring Senior Service, a leading provider of non-medical in-home services, announced today that its founder and CEO Jeff Salter has been invited to speak on the subject of artificial intelligence at the National Aging in Place Council's (NAIPC) conference at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida, on Oct. 12.

Caring Senior Service CEO Jeff Salter will discuss how home care agencies can implement AI without an IT team at the NAIPC conference in Orlando, Florida, on Oct. 12.

As its first conference in more than 10 years, the event, titled "Age of Innovation," will feature keynote addresses and solutions that focus on AI and the digital experience in senior care. Salter will present "Demystifying AI for Small Teams: Ways to Implement AI Without an IT Team" from 10-10:45 a.m.

"While AI is still a relatively new and emerging technology, it is already being used to assist humans with so many functions," Salter said. "For example, at Caring, we started using AI to assist with client-facing phone calls and to enhance our internal processes. Now we use Sensi AI to help us care for clients after hours. This AI-powered audio technology gathers relevant data when it detects anomalies and alerts us with recommended actions. Even though it's already changing lives, the home care industry has just begun to scrape the surface on the possibilities AI can provide."

The NAIPC is a senior support network that connects service providers with elderly homeowners, their families and caretakers. The conference will bring together members, experts and innovators from 70 service sectors that support aging in place with dignity and independence.

Salter said he believes many home care companies can benefit from the use of AI technology but may not understand how to implement it on a smaller scale, like helping to schedule client doctor appointments and automating billing procedures. It can also be used to build specific care plans by analyzing health and lifestyle data.

"Don't look at it as some sort of wholesale change; rather, see it for what it is—a tool to supplement and improve at-home care services," he said. "Tech companies see the home care industry as the next frontier for AI solutions. It's my hope that events like the NAIPC conference provide a forum where we can educate more home care professionals about how AI can improve the services offered to their clients."

For more information about Caring Senior Service and its comprehensive range of in-home care services, please visit https://www.caringseniorservice.com/.

About Caring Senior Service

Caring Senior Service is a non-medical home care services company based in San Antonio, Texas. Founded by CEO Jeff Salter in 1991, the company provides assistance to seniors, the disabled population and any adult who may need help with the tasks of everyday living such as bathing, personal care, running errands and preparing food. After adding locations throughout Texas in the 1990s, the company extended its reach through franchising in 2002. It now boasts more than 50 locations throughout the U.S. Its non-profit "Close the Gap in Senior Care" began in 2021 to raise awareness of the overlooked and underserved aspects of senior care. This program was launched when Salter rode an electric bike more than 9,000 miles to each Caring Senior Service location nationwide to raise awareness of home modifications needed to avoid fall risks among the senior population. For more information on Caring Senior Service, please visit their website at https://www.caringseniorservice.com/.

