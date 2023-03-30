Caring Senior Service honors owners at annual conference

The non-medical home care company lauds business leaders for their 2022 contributions and growth at event in Cancun

SAN ANTONIO, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring Senior Service, a non-medical home care services company, celebrated its business owners and corporate staff with a variety of awards and offered educational seminars at its 2023 annual conference in Cancun, Mexico March 3–5.

Caring Senior Service honored several of its business owners with awards at its annual conference earlier in March, including Lara Harris, winner of this year's Hedgehog award (second from left) and owner of the Caring Senior Service of New Braunfels, Texas. Also pictured are (from left) Ian Klaes, vice president of the franchise division; Cathy Trlica, Harris' mother and location co-owner; and Caring Senior Service founder and CEO Jeff Salter.

"Our owners are the reason for our continued success, and this conference is a way to show them just how important they are to the Caring family," said Caring Senior Service founder and CEO Jeff Salter. "This annual gathering allows us to celebrate our successes, learn from one another and make plans to make 2023 another successful year."

Each year, the highlight of the conference is the announcement of the Hedgehog Award, which is given to the business owner that most embodies the spirit and entrepreneurship of the Caring Senior Service methodology. The award is named after the fable, "The Fox and the Hedgehog," in which the fox uses a variety of methods to attack the hedgehog while the hedgehog uses only one in his defense: curling up into a ball. This single, but highly effective, preservation method shows the hedgehog's ability to focus on a single path.

This year's winner is Lara Harris, owner of the New Braunfels, Texas location. Harris is a second-generation Caring Senior Service owner and got her start working alongside her mother, Cathy Trlica, for the past 15 years. The married mother of two daughters has a degree in interior design and developed her management and leadership skills through a Christian business leadership forum called C12.

"Lara has a huge heart for seniors, her caregivers and her staff," Salter said. "She follows the Caring model and has helped lead our most successful Caring location for years while also caring for her own family. Like the hedgehog in the fable, Lara is a dedicated and focused individual who happily does her work and makes things happen."

In addition to the Hedgehog Award, Caring Senior Service presented the following awards during a ceremony held at the conference:

Voice of Caring: Given to the owner who sets the tone for the Caring Senior Service brand, this award was presented to Seth Weisleder, owner of Caring Senior Service of Essex County, New Jersey. Weisleder consistently shows what Caring Senior Service does in the community and creates moments that live beyond a visit to a referral source, a Facebook update, or a Teams notification.

The John Hancock Sign 'Em Up Award: This award is given to the owner with the most new clients admitted. This year, Brandy Andersen, owner of Caring Senior Service of Wasatch, Utah, was presented with the award.

Shaking the Bushes: This award, given to the location with the most referrals from referral sources, was presented to Rick Casey, owner of Caring Senior Service of Houston, Texas.

In addition to these awards, 18 Caring Senior Service locations were honored after meeting certain sales achievement levels.

For more information about Caring Senior Service, please visit their website at https://www.caringseniorservice.com/.

About Caring Senior Service

Caring Senior Service is a non-medical home care services company based in San Antonio, Texas. Founded by CEO Jeff Salter in 1991, the company provides assistance to seniors, the disabled population and any adult who may need help with the tasks of everyday living such as bathing, running errands and preparing food. After adding locations throughout Texas in the 1990s, the company extended its reach through franchising in 2002. It now boasts more than 50 locations throughout the U.S. Its non-profit "Close the Gap in Senior Care" began in 2021 to raise awareness of the overlooked and underserved aspects of senior care. This program was launched when Salter rode an electric bike more than 9,000 miles to each Caring Senior Service location nationwide to raise awareness of home modifications needed to avoid fall risks among the senior population. For more information on Caring Senior Service, please visit their website at https://www.caringseniorservice.com/.

