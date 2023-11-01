Caring Senior Service offers Ageless Grace training to staff, caregivers

The non-medical home care service says the ground-breaking brain fitness program will promote healthy aging among its clients

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to help its clients improve healthy brain function, Caring Senior Service, a leading provider of non-medical in-home services, has partnered with Ageless Grace® to certify local instructors in the innovative brain fitness program.

Maribeth Bevis, clapping on the right, an Ageless Grace trainer, shows Caring Senior Service team members some exercises that the program uses to improve cognitive function.

"It is the goal of every Caring Senior Service location to provide the at-home care that seniors need so they can remain happy and healthy at home," said Caring Senior Service founder and CEO Jeff Salter. "People want the freedom to live active lives, and this program keeps the adults we care for moving and thinking. Offering the Ageless Grace program is part of our commitment to provide Great Care® to our clients."

Ageless Grace was founded in 2011 by Denise Medved, a family caregiver who lost her mother to Alzheimer's disease. Medved spent years researching the relationship between physical movement and cognitive function. Through testing and refinement, she developed the Ageless Grace program. Now, more than 3,400 educators have been certified to teach the program worldwide.

One of those educators is Caring Senior Service of Waco's co-owner Rebecca Rauch. Rauch is a board-certified women's health specialist in physical therapy. She and her husband, Dustin, who is also a physical therapist, opened their location after caring for Dustin Rauch's aging mother who had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Rebecca Rauch recently completed the Ageless Grace training program and is now certified to teach it.

"Because of our background in physical therapy, we wanted to offer the seniors in the Waco area an exercise program that focuses on the healthy longevity of the body and the brain," she said. "The Ageless Grace program supports clinical evidence that physical movement improves cognitive ability. It's a revolutionary program that helps open a body's neurons through physical movement and mental stimulation."

Rauch said the Ageless Grace program is also perfect designed for older adults and those with physical limitations since all the exercises are performed sitting down.

Caring Senior Service works through the Ageless Grace program to offer training sessions to its location owners and their employees. Sessions are taught via Zoom or in person so that anyone from Caring Senior Service's more than 50 locations nationwide can take advantage of the training program.

For more information about Caring Senior Service and its comprehensive range of in-home care services, please visit https://www.caringseniorservice.com/.

About Caring Senior Service

Caring Senior Service is a non-medical home care services company based in San Antonio, Texas. Founded by CEO Jeff Salter in 1991, the company provides assistance to seniors, the disabled population and any adult who may need help with the tasks of everyday living such as bathing, personal care, running errands and preparing food. After adding locations throughout Texas in the 1990s, the company extended its reach through franchising in 2002. It now boasts more than 50 locations throughout the U.S. Its non-profit "Close the Gap in Senior Care" began in 2021 to raise awareness of the overlooked and underserved aspects of senior care. This program was launched when Salter rode an electric bike more than 9,000 miles to each Caring Senior Service location nationwide to raise awareness of home modifications needed to avoid fall risks among the senior population. For more information on Caring Senior Service, please visit their website at https://www.caringseniorservice.com/.

