Caring Senior Service opens first location in South Carolina

Owners Alireza Mazaheri and Hannah Glasier to bring high-quality home care services to seniors in the Charleston area

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring Senior Service, a non-medical, personalized home care services company, announces the opening of its new Charleston office, the first Caring Senior Service location in the state of South Carolina.

Caring Senior Service of Charleston owners Alireza "Ali" Mazaheri, left, and his wife, Hannah Glasier, want to bring high-quality home care services to residents in the Charleston area.

Owners Alireza "Ali" Mazaheri and his wife, Hannah Glasier, have both worked in the healthcare industry and believe that joining the Caring Senior Service family is the right path for them to provide non-medical home services to residents in the Charleston County area. With the opening of this location, Caring Senior Service is now located in 20 states throughout the country.

Mazaheri, a registered physiotherapist in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, said that he and Glasier evaluated several business and franchise opportunities before choosing Caring Senior Service.

"Caring gave us the feeling of family that we were looking for, and their business model was the best fit for us now and as we scale the business for future expansion," Mazaheri said. "Our long-term goal is to help educate the community about the importance of home care and provide families and seniors with the information they need to bridge the gap between healthcare services and the personal services needed to stay healthy and happy at home."

Glasier, who has worked for a proactive health and wellness service in Toronto for nearly six years, said that Caring Senior Service provides the couple with a challenging business opportunity that also will allow them to make a difference in the lives of seniors.

"It's important to provide families with peace of mind while fostering a more connected community," she said. "Caring Senior Service's franchise program will support Ali and I in our endeavors to build a legacy business while we work to make a positive impact on the area's seniors and their family members."

Caring Senior Service of Charleston, South Carolina is located at 1671 Belle Isle Avenue, Suite 110, Office H in Mount Pleasant, and provides meal preparation, respite care, transportation, medication reminders, companionship and other personal care services to seniors and others in the Charleston area.

For more information, call (843) 603-8090 or visit https://caringseniorservice.com/charleston/.

About Caring Senior Service

Caring Senior Service is a non-medical home care services company based in San Antonio, Texas. Founded by CEO Jeff Salter in 1991, the company provides assistance to seniors, the disabled population and any adult who may need help with the tasks of everyday living such as bathing, personal care, running errands and preparing food. After adding locations throughout Texas in the 1990s, the company extended its reach through franchising in 2002. It now boasts more than 50 locations throughout the United States. Caring Senior Service has also been named as one of the Franchise Business Review's top franchises in 2022 and 2023 and has created programs to assist potential franchisees in choosing a location and training their staff.

In 2021, Caring Senior Service created a non-profit organization called Close the Gap in Senior Care to raise awareness of the overlooked and underserved aspects of senior care. Salter launched Close the Gap with an electric bike ride to each Caring Senior Service franchise location throughout the country, totaling more than 9,000 miles.

For more information on Caring Senior Service, please visit their website at https://www.caringseniorservice.com/.

