Caring Senior Service Opens in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring Senior Service, a nationally recognized non-medical, in-home care company is continuing its nationwide expansion with the opening of its Kansas City, Kansas location. The new location will service Wyandotte County and the surrounding areas, providing Caring Senior Service's proprietary GreatCare® method to the community's elderly.

Caring Senior Service caregiver helping a client fold laundry Caring Senior Service Caregiver baking a cake with a client

The office's owner, Kathleen Langdon, has over 35 years of experience in sales and marketing with additional experience in the healthcare industry. Langdon began working with Caring Senior Service as a marketer for their Omaha location. Through her work experience, she developed a true passion for helping seniors. Langdon's desire to provide exceptional care to seniors led her to open her own franchise office in Kansas City.

"Caring Senior Service's founding principles reflect excellence in the field of servicing and helping seniors. After working with them in Omaha, I saw firsthand that they truly care about their clients and owners," says Langdon, owner of Caring Senior Service of Kansas City.

For more information about Caring Senior Service, please visit www.caringseniorservice.com. For more information about the Kansas City location, please call (913) 295-9843 or visit them at 100 E. Park Street Suite 207, Olathe, KS 66061.

About Caring Senior Service:

Founded in 1991, Caring Senior Service believes every senior should be able to remain Healthy, Happy and Home. The company's GreatCare® method addresses the three leading areas of concern when choosing homecare: quality caregivers, care solutions, and active involvement. Operating over 50 offices in 20 states, Caring Senior Service is dedicated to making positive changes in the lives of seniors and families by providing trusted service and support as loved ones age.

Media Contact:



Michael Watson



201428@email4pr.com



210-757-4650

SOURCE Caring Senior Service

Related Links

http://www.caringseniorservice.com

