CaringBridge Launches New Podcast Focused on Healing, Connection, and Caregiving

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CaringBridge, a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring no one goes through a health journey alone, announced the launch of its new podcast, The Bridges Between Us, exploring the real-life experiences of patients and family caregivers finding hope, connection, and resilience in the face of serious health challenges.

The Bridges Between Us features deeply personal conversations with individuals navigating health journeys, alongside insight from family caregivers and experts. Through these stories, the podcast highlights the emotional realities of illness while offering listeners a deeper understanding of the power of community support.

Hosted by former CaringBridge board member and cancer survivor Andy Thieman, the podcast creates space for honest dialogue and encourages listeners to engage in conversations often left unspoken.

"The Bridges Between Us is about amplifying the voices of people who have navigated some of life's most challenging moments, and reminding all of us we don't have to navigate a serious illness alone" said Stephanie Schmid, CEO of CaringBridge. "At CaringBridge, we see every day how powerful connection can be. This podcast extends that mission, creating a space where stories of care and community can inspire and support others on similar journeys."

The podcast is now available on all major streaming platforms, with new episodes launching every other Friday. To listen or learn more, visit The Bridges Between Us website.

About CaringBridge

CaringBridge is a free, 501(c)(3) nonprofit health platform that surrounds family caregivers with support when they need it most. Founded in 1997, CaringBridge helps families navigate a health journey by making it simple to share updates, coordinate practical help, and stay connected to the people who care. More than 110 new CaringBridge pages are created every day. Each year, families exchange over 13 million posts, comments, reactions, and tributes offering encouragement, comfort, and connection during some of life's most difficult health challenges. Through partnerships with GoFundMe and InComm Payments Gift Cards, families raise more than $10 million annually to help meet financial needs. In collaboration with Meal Train and Instacart, more than 16,000 meals are delivered each year to lighten the load for caregivers.

CaringBridge serves families in all 50 states and more than 240 countries worldwide. The organization is actively expanding its reach so more caregivers, patients, and families can access support during a serious health journey, when connection, communication, and community matter most.

SOURCE CaringBridge