CaringKind and Isaac Health Partner to Deliver Comprehensive Dementia Care through the GUIDE Model

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Isaac Health, a leading national provider of brain health and dementia care, is thrilled to expand their existing relationship with New York-headquartered CaringKind to offer individuals and families affected by dementia new support provided through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS) Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model.

The GUIDE Model provides individuals and families with an interdisciplinary team to provide care navigation, education, support and respite care. With Issac Health's established expertise and CaringKind's 45-year history, vital services will be brought directly to those in need right in the comfort of their homes beginning in July 2024, through the CMS GUIDE Program in the established model track.

"At Isaac Health, we're thrilled to leverage our expertise as a virtual memory clinic to provide comprehensive support to patients and families navigating the complexities of dementia care," said Julius Bruch, CEO and co-founder of Isaac Health. "We are excited to collaborate with CaringKind to provide unparalleled support to those affected by dementia through our shared commitment to improving access to high-quality dementia care."

As a leading provider of dementia caregiving resources in New York and beyond, CaringKind will play a pivotal role in offering caregiver support and other community services alongside Isaac Health to ensure individuals and families navigating a dementia diagnosis receive appropriate care and assistance.

"CaringKind has been on the forefront of delivering innovative services and supports to families since its inception. Isaac Health is pioneering and escalating new diagnostic and care solutions as a medical practice so our partnering on GUIDE is a natural next step in the evolution of our work", said Stephani Shivers, Chief Innovation Officer and VP of Program Development.

Among other services, Isaac Health and CaringKind will provide personalized treatment planning, advanced care coordination, caregiver support, respite services, a 24/7 support helpline, and caregiver skills training in alignment with the GUIDE Model.

"Collaborating with Isaac Health allows us to expand our reach and enhance our services, ensuring that no one facing dementia feels alone in their journey. Together, we're empowering families with the resources and support they need to navigate the challenges of dementia care with compassion and confidence," said Eleonora Tornatore-Mikesh at CaringKind.

Isaac Health and CaringKind are ready to support patients, providers, health plans, and health systems to make safe and high-quality dementia care a reality for all who need it. For more information about the GUIDE Model, please visit myisaachealth.com/guide

About Isaac Health:

Launched in 2022, Isaac Health offers a virtual brain health and memory clinic platform with the goal of dramatically improving access to constrained brain health services. Isaac Health partners with patients, health systems, and payers to screen, diagnose, treat, and manage populations with brain health conditions such as dementia. Isaac Health is also available to patients or their caregivers directly as a memory clinic service at myisaachealth.com

About CaringKind:

CaringKind is your leading expert on Alzheimer's and dementia caregiving. With over 45 years of experience, CaringKind works directly with community partners to develop the information, tools, and training to support individuals and families affected by dementia.CaringKind is dedicated to being your Trusted Partner in the journey through Alzheimer's and related dementia care, providing guidance, support, and comprehensive services to every person, at every stage of the disease. From the moment of diagnosis to end-of-life care, their mission is to ensure that everyone, regardless of their background or the challenges they face, receive the Trusted Support they need, ensuring no one walks this path alone.

Contact information for Isaac Health: Karissa Dong, Director of Marketing and Communications, [email protected]

Contact information for CaringKind: Courtney Dawson, Director of Integrated Marketing, Communications and Development, [email protected] or 646-744-2932

SOURCE CaringKind