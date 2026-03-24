CaringKind's Inaugural Dementia Education Conference Sells Out, Uniting the Full Spectrum of Voices in Dementia Care

Sold-out event at the New York Academy of Medicine will bring together people living with dementia, care partners, clinicians, researchers, and community leaders — all learning from one another under one roof.

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CaringKind, the leading expert in Alzheimer's and dementia care, has announced that its First Annual Dementia Education Conference is sold out, a powerful signal of the growing demand for spaces where the people closest to dementia can come together to learn from one another, challenge assumptions, and inspire change.

The conference, Connecting Care, Science, and Community, will take place on Monday, March 30, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the New York Academy of Medicine (1216 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10029). The full-day event will convene clinicians, researchers, care partners, social workers, healthcare professionals, and individuals living with dementia for a day of learning, collaboration, and connection.

For more than 45 years, CaringKind's mission has been to build a community where no one walks alone. The conference is a natural extension of that commitment, creating a space where knowledge, lived experience, and innovation meet, and where every voice at the table is valued. From families navigating a new diagnosis to researchers advancing the science of care, the conference reflects CaringKind's belief that the best path forward is one we walk together.

"This conference reflects CaringKind's commitment to ensuring that no one faces dementia alone. By bringing together leading researchers, clinicians, and the voices of those living with the disease, we are creating a space where knowledge, compassion, and community meet. Education is one of the most powerful ways we can reduce stigma, improve care, and bring hope to families navigating this journey," said Eleonora Tornatore-Mikesh, President and CEO of CaringKind.

The conference will feature acclaimed actor and activist David Hyde Pierce as keynote moderator, leading a keynote session with distinguished panelist including Tobe Banc, MD, Medical Director of the Northwell Aging Institute; Sara Czaja, PhD, Professor of Gerontology in Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine; Kendra Ray, PhD, MBA, MPH, MT-BC, LCAT, Chief Research Officer at CaringKind; and Mary Sano, PhD, Professor of Psychiatry at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Director of the Alzheimer's Disease Research Center.

Plenary sessions will be led by Edward G. Shaw, MD, MA, a physician, mental health counselor, author, and speaker, and Stephani Shivers, MEd, OTR/L, Chief Innovation Officer at CaringKind.

The conference will explore a range of topics critical to today's dementia care landscape, including emerging research and innovations in dementia care, practical strategies for supporting individuals living with dementia, approaches that promote quality of life and well-being, and lessons drawn from the lived experiences of individuals and care partners.

By bringing together diverse perspectives, including clinicians, community leaders, and people directly impacted by dementia, the conference aims to strengthen collaboration across disciplines and elevate the collective understanding of dementia care.

"As Chair of CaringKind's first Dementia Education Conference, I am incredibly proud to help bring together experts, caregivers, and individuals living with dementia for a day dedicated to learning, connection, and progress. Education empowers families, strengthens professionals, and moves us closer to a future where no one faces this disease without support," said Betty Brennan, CaringKind Board of Director and Chair of the conference.

This activity is approved for 5.00 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™; 5.00 nursing contact hours; 5.00 psychologist contact hours. CaringKind is recognized by the New York State Education Department's State Board for Social Work as an approved provider of continuing education for licensed social workers #SW-0068 – 5.00 continuing education credits.

The conference is now sold out. Because CaringKind believes that people living with dementia deserve not only support but the opportunity to thrive, the organization provided scholarships to individuals living with dementia and family care partners so their voices and experiences could be part of the conversation.

For more information about the conference, visit ckconference.org.

About CaringKind

For more than 45 years, CaringKind has been a trusted partner in care for individuals living with Alzheimer's disease and related dementias, their care partners, and the professionals who support them. Through education, counseling, support groups, a 24/7 helpline staffed by dementia specialists, and community programs, CaringKind empowers people with the knowledge and connection they need to navigate the dementia journey. Learn more at wearecaringkind.org

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SOURCE CaringKind