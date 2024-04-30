Caris Life Sciences and COTA, Inc. Announce Collaboration to Expand Collective Multi-Modal Data Offering

The combined power of Caris' DNA, RNA, and imaging data with COTA's curated clinical data strengthens the offering to drive next-gen therapeutic development and advance patient care

IRVING, Texas and NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), the leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition using molecular science and AI, and COTA, Inc. (COTA), an oncology real-world data (RWD) and analytics company used by the world's leading pharmaceutical companies, today announced a collaboration to expand their multi-modal data offerings to support and accelerate biopharmaceutical drug development and patient care.

The combination of the breadth and depth of Caris' genomic, transcriptomic, proteomic and imaging data and COTA's high-quality curated clinical data that captures the treatment journeys and outcomes of cancer patients will result in a broad real-world, multi-modal data offering, at scale, to power the next wave of cancer therapeutics.

Caris' partnership with COTA enables biopharma to leverage a more complete dataset to power research and AI approaches Post this

"Caris' partnership with COTA will enable biopharma to leverage a more complete dataset to power research and AI approaches for therapeutic development. This breadth of data allows the flexibility to build specific cohorts for understanding mechanisms of resistance, determinants of response and relevant biomarkers to improve success of their clinical trials," said Brian Lamon, PhD, Chief Business Officer at Caris.

As the pioneer in precision medicine and molecular profiling, Caris has created a molecular-rich, multi-modal database generated from nearly 10 million tests that contains more than 60 petabytes of oncology-specific genomic, transcriptomic, proteomic and imaging data. Caris was the first in the molecular diagnostic industry to provide Whole Exome Sequencing (WES) DNA coverage and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing (WTS) RNA coverage for every viable sample.

"By combining COTA's high-quality, curated data sourced from electronic health records with Caris' molecular data, life sciences researchers will be able to capture previously unseen insights to optimize cancer treatments that can improve a patient's prognosis and quality of life," said C.K. Wang, MD, Chief Medical Officer at COTA.

COTA's data includes more than two million cancer patients who have received treatment across 200 sites of care in both academic medical centers and community practices in rural and urban settings, providing a powerful representative picture of cancer care across the U.S. COTA synthesizes those records into data that life sciences companies use to develop better, more personalized cancer treatments.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition using molecular science and AI. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale, multi-modal database and computing capability needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of sequencing power, big data and AI technologies provides an unmatched platform to deliver the next generation of precision medicine tools for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com.

About COTA, INC.

Founded by oncologists, COTA is committed to creating a precise, patient-first approach to cancer care through the use of real-world data. The company leverages technology-supported data abstraction methods to make sense of complex, fragmented patient data from the real world. Offering the highest quality oncology real-world data from leading academic and community-based cancer centers and an advanced analytics platform, COTA partners with leading life sciences companies, providers, and payers to ensure that everyone touched by cancer has a clear path to the right care. To learn more about COTA and how to fast-track improvements in cancer care and treatment with comprehensive and diverse real-world data and analytics, visit cotahealthcare.com .

