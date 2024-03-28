Caris Life Sciences to Showcase Research Highlighting the Clinical Value of Comprehensive Molecular Profiling at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

Caris Life Sciences President, Dr. David Spetzler, to present on early cancer detection during a special session of the AACR Scientist ↔ Survivor Program®

IRVING, Texas, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), the leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition using molecular science and AI, today announced that the company and collaborators within the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance™ (POA) will collectively present 10 studies across eight tumor types at the 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting on April 5-10, 2024, in San Diego, CA, at Booth Number 1105. Caris President, David Spetzler, MS, PhD, MBA, will lead an AACR Scientist ↔ Survivor Program® Special Session titled, "Very Early Cancer Detection Assays: The Future or Fantasy," on Tuesday, April 9, from 1:00 – 1:45 PM.

"We are proud of the collaborative abstracts accepted for presentation at AACR, demonstrating the value of Caris' comprehensive molecular profiling and the large-scale collaboration between the growing number of POA sites," said Caris EVP and Chief Medical Officer George W. Sledge, Jr., MD. "The findings represent important observations, particularly the power of large clinicogenomic datasets to enable the identification of new biomarkers with clinical implications across diverse tumor types, including lung, breast and prostate cancer. Moreover, we are excited to present validation data demonstrating the analytical and clinical utility of our AI-enabled whole exome and whole transcriptome liquid biopsy platform, Caris Assure™, in early diagnosis, therapy selection and minimal residual disease monitoring for patients with cancer."

"Caris enables clinicians to make the best individualized treatment choices for their patients, researchers to discover new targets and the biopharmaceutical industry to develop the next breakthrough medicines," said Caris President David Spetzler, MS, PhD, MBA. "The findings illustrate how our physicians, scientists and collaborators in the POA are leveraging real-world evidence from over 593,000 lifetime clinical cases, including over 482,000 with matched molecular data and outcomes in Caris' unique AI-driven platform, to deepen our understanding of the mechanisms of cancer pathogenesis and improve outcomes of all patients affected by cancer."

Mini symposium presentations include:

Tissue-specific thresholds and microenvironment correlates of tumor mutation burden associated with immunotherapy benefit and prognosis in microsatellite stable cancers. (Abstract Number: 1213)

April 7 , 4:35 - 4:50 PM PST

(Abstract Number: 1213) , Comprehensive molecular and immunological characterization of early onset esophagogastric cancer. (Abstract Number: 3890)

April 8 , 3:35 - 3:50 PM PST

Poster presentations include:

Modulation of the MSS and MSI colorectal cancer immune microenvironment with FOLFOX and FOLFIRI -/+ anti-PD-1 immunotherapy. (Poster Number: 1189/23)

April 7 , 1:30 - 5:00 PM PST

(Poster Number: 1189/23) , AI-enabled whole exome & transcriptome liquid biopsy addressing MCED, MRD, and therapy selection on a single platform. (Poster Number: 2300/11)

April 8 , 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM PST

(Poster Number: 2300/11) , Surfaceome and cancer testis antigen profiling of lung adenocarcinoma by large-scale transcriptomic analysis. (Poster Number: 3361/18)

April 8 , 1:30 - 5:00 PM PST

(Poster Number: 3361/18) , Describing the molecular landscape of cervical cancer metastases: Implications for future therapeutic targets. (Poster Number: 3362/19)

April 8 , 1:30 - 5:00 PM PST

(Poster Number: 3362/19) , Characterization of PDLIM2 in non-small cell lung cancer. (Poster Number: 5201/9)

April 9 , 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM PST

(Poster Number: 5201/9) , The genomic, transcriptomic, and immunologic landscape of TEM8 ( ANTXR1 ) in neuroendocrine neoplasms (NENs). (Poster Number: 6851/28)

April 10 , 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM PST

(Poster Number: 6851/28) , PIM kinases alter the prostate tumor immune microenvironment. (Poster Number: 6875/19)

April 10 , 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM PST

(Poster Number: 6875/19) , Comprehensive molecular and immune profiling of triple-negative invasive lobular carcinoma. (Poster Number: 7037/4)

April 10 , 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM PST

Poster and abstract summaries highlighting the Caris research presented at AACR 2024 will be available onsite at Caris' Booth (# 1105). The full abstracts will be available on the Caris website beginning on April 6.

The AACR Scientist ↔ Survivor Program® (SSP) is a unique program designed to build bridges and unity among the leaders of the scientific, cancer survivor and patient advocacy communities worldwide. By strengthening communications and forging partnerships between these important communities in the cancer field, the program enhances efforts to accelerate progress in the fight against cancer. Dr. David Spetzler will lead a special interest session at AACR's SSP, highlighting the current and future states of very early cancer detection assays.

The POA includes 91 cancer centers, academic institutions, research consortia and healthcare systems, including 43 NCI-designated cancer centers, collaborating to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research. POA members work together to establish and optimize standards of care for molecular testing through innovative research focused on predictive and prognostic markers that improve the clinical outcomes for cancer patients.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale, multi-modal database and computing capability needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of sequencing power, big data and AI technologies provides an unmatched platform to deliver the next generation of precision medicine tools for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com.

