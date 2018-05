Caris Life Sciences to Present New Molecular Findings at the 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting

"Caris Molecular Intelligence plays a vital role in the treatment of cancer patients in this new era of precision oncology. These studies highlight the molecular similarities and differences between cancer subtypes and identify unique molecular characteristics across a wide variety of malignancies in order to personalize cancer care," said W. Michael Korn, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Caris Life Sciences. "We are excited to present a multitude of supporting data for our technology during this year's ASCO."

Oral Presentation:

Sunday, June 3, 2018 – 9:24 a.m. CDT , S404

Oral Abstract Session: Cancer Prevention, Hereditary Genetics, and Epidemiology,

Abstract Number: 1505

"Pathogenic somatic mutation (SM) of mismatch repair (MMR) genes and their association with microsatellite instability (MSI), tumor mutational load (TML), and SM in other DNA repair pathways in 24,223 tumor genomic profiles" presented by Joseph Nicholas Bodor , M.D., Ph.D., Fox Chase Cancer Center

Poster Sessions:

Saturday, June 2, 2018 – 8 a.m. CDT , Hall A

Poster session: Breast Cancer — Metastatic, Abstract 1077, Poster 158

"Multi-Omic Profiling (MOP) of metastatic lesions to guide treatment selection: the Side Out 2 trial experience" presented by Mariaelena Pierobon , M.D.

Poster session: Central Nervous System Tumors, Abstract 2067, Poster 225

"Mutational Complexity Increases in Lung Adenocarcinoma (LADC) with the Development of Brain Metastasis (BM)" presented by Matthew K Stein, M.D.

Poster session: Gastrointestinal (Colorectal) Cancer, Abstract 3572, Poster 65

"Impact of MLH1, PMS2, MSH2 and MSH6 alterations on tumor mutation burden (TMB) and PD-L1 expression in 1,057 microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) tumors Metastasis (BM)" presented by Mohamed E. Salem , M.D.

Poster session: Gastrointestinal (Colorectal) Cancer, Abstract 3577, Poster 83

"Molecular analyses of left- and right-sided tumors in adolescents and young adults (AYA) with colorectal cancer (CRC)" presented by Megan Jagosky , M.D.

Poster session: Gastrointestinal (Colorectal) Cancer, Abstract 3611, Poster 104

"Molecular characterization of appendiceal cancer and comparison with right-sided and left-sided colorectal cancer" presented by Ryuma Tokunaga, M.D., Ph.D.

Poster session: Gastrointestinal (Colorectal) Cancer, Abstract 4098, Poster 287

"Comprehensive genomic profiling of 724 gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP=NETs)" presented by Alberto Puccini , M.D.

Poster session: Gastrointestinal (Colorectal) Cancer, Abstract 4114, Poster 303

"Comprehensive molecular profiling of paired patient samples of primary and metastatic (met) pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC)" presented by Neel Trivedi, M.D., Ph.D.

Poster session: Tumor Biology, Abstract 12084, Poster 197

" Incidence of Neuregulin1 (NRG1) gene fusions across tumor types" presented by Stephen V. Liu , M.D.

Poster session: Tumor Biology, Abstract 12106, Poster 219

"Circadian clock protein (PER1) mutations in colorectal cancer (CRC)" presented by Francesca Battaglin , M.D.

Collaborating Institutions: USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, West Virginia University Cancer Institute, Karmanos Cancer Institute/ Wayne State , Tyrolean Cancer Research Institute, Levine Cancer Institute, MedStar Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® is a leading innovator in molecular science focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine through quality and innovation, and the world's leading immunotherapy diagnostic expert. Caris Molecular Intelligence®, the company's Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Plus (CGP+) molecular testing service, assesses DNA, RNA and proteins, including microsatellite instability (MSI), tumor mutational burden (TMB) and PD-L1, to reveal a molecular blueprint to guide more precise and personalized treatment decisions. Caris' profiling services are routinely covered by third-party payors, including CMS for Medicare patients. The ADAPT Biotargeting System™, the company's revolutionary and unbiased profiling platform, is currently being utilized for drug target identification, therapeutic discovery and development, fixed tissue-based companion diagnostics, blood-based cancer screening and biomarker identification. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris Life Sciences offers services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit www.CarisLifeSciences.com.

