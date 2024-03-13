Caris Life Sciences to Showcase Research at 2024 SGO Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer

Demonstrating Caris' impact on precision medicine, research results to be presented include the first study to report an association between clinical outcomes and molecular sub-types of uterine carcinosarcoma

IRVING, Texas, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), the leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition using molecular science and AI, announced today that the company and collaborators within the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance™ (POA) will collectively present three studies across multiple gynecological tumor types at the 2024 SGO Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer, March 16-18, 2024, in San Diego. The findings demonstrate the power of Caris' comprehensive multi-modal database, generated by examining every gene, to enable novel insights into cancer that could have profound effects on a patient's diagnosis, prognosis, care plan and response to treatment.

"We are proud to return and present an array of precision oncology research at this year's SGO Annual Meeting. The findings represent important observations in various gynecological malignancies, including the effect of molecular subtype on survival in uterine carcinosarcoma, identification of potential prognostic biomarkers in ovarian cancer, and an exploration of the frequency and outcomes of endometrial tumors with alterations in multiple molecular classifiers," said Caris EVP and Chief Medical Officer George W. Sledge, Jr., MD. "We are confident that Caris' powerful comprehensive molecular profiling, matched clinical outcomes data and in-depth collaborative efforts within our POA member institutions will lead to novel insights into cancer biology, new targeted therapies and ultimately improved outcomes for all patients with gynecological cancers."

Survival outcomes according to molecular classification of uterine carcinosarcoma

Uterine carcinosarcoma ( UCS ) is an aggressive cancer with a poor prognosis, yet there are limited studies evaluating its molecular subtypes and their association with survival outcomes. In this new study, more than 4,000 UCS and endometrioid endometrial cancer (EEC) tumors were evaluated using next-generation sequencing ( NGS ) to determine if UCS molecular subtype governs survival. This is the first study to report survival outcomes according to molecular classification in UCS compared to an EEC cohort.





The Proactive Molecular Risk Classifier for Endometrial Cancer ( ProMisE ) criteria classify four molecular subtypes of endometrial tumors (ET). However, there is limited understanding of how the presence of alterations in multiple classifiers affects ET prognosis. Whole exome sequencing of over 5,100 ETs revealed that some ETs have overlapping molecular subtypes.

Not all ovarian cancers have the same prognosis; ovarian squamous cell carcinoma ( OSCC ), for example, is associated with a worse prognosis than high-grade serous ovarian cancer ( HGSOC ). Through NGS of DNA and RNA from ovarian tumors ( OSCC , HGSOC , and Brenner's tumors), this study sought to identify prognostic factors and molecular markers associated with OSCC . High tumor mutational burden ( TMB ) and lack of ER, PR expression were found to be molecular characteristics of OSCC , along with other distinct patterns of molecular and immune markers. Further characterization of OSCC may lead to the identification of therapeutic targets.

The POA includes 91 cancer centers, academic institutions, research consortia and healthcare systems, including 43 NCI-designated cancer centers, collaborating to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research. POA members work together to establish and optimize standards of care for molecular testing through innovative research focused on predictive and prognostic markers that improve the clinical outcomes for cancer patients.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale, multi-modal database and computing capability needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of sequencing power, big data and AI technologies provides an unmatched platform to deliver the next generation of precision medicine tools for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com.

