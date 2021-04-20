Carlisle Construction Materials Announces Plans to Build New Manufacturing Facility in Missouri

The company selected Missouri due to its central location, which will help reduce lead times as regional demand grows. Tweet this

The company is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of premium building products and related technologies for the commercial and residential construction markets. The new facility in Missouri will be its fiftieth location nationwide.

"The new polyiso facility adds to our industry leading capabilities and represents the company's ongoing commitment to delivering a world-class customer experience," Nick Shears, President of CCM, said. "It is strategically located to better serve the central U.S. and will result in improved service for CCM customers in the region. The production of energy-saving insulation and reduction of shipping lanes are both important to Carlisle's ESG leadership position."

The company selected Missouri due to its central location, which will help reduce lead times as regional demand continues to grow for construction materials. The state's workforce, low cost of doing business, and community support also helped attract the new investment.

"Congratulations to Carlisle Construction Materials on this new expansion," Missouri Director of Economic Development Rob Dixon said. "The continued investment from this company in our state demonstrates the growth potential for all businesses in Missouri. The high-quality jobs created through this project will have a huge impact on Sikeston and the surrounding area."

"Our community is excited to welcome Carlisle Construction Materials to Sikeston, Missouri," Mayor Steven Burch said. "Economic development is a team sport, and that was especially true with this project. I'm proud of the partnerships between the local, regional, and state leaders, including BNSF Railway, that helped us bring this outstanding company to Sikeston. We are looking forward to watching them grow here for years to come."

The company plans to begin construction in the summer of 2021. They join a growing list of companies that have recently announced plans to open new facilities in Missouri, including Accenture Federal Services, Chewy, Inc., and Melaleuca, Inc. In just the past year, Missouri Partnership has partnered with communities across the state to help attract companies in manufacturing, distribution and logistics, financial and professional services, and food solutions- totaling more than $286 million in capital investment.

