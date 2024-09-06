Carlos Hank& González, Chairman of Grupo Financiero Banorte, receives the Most Honored Company award from Institutional Investor.

Grupo Financiero Banorte is recognized, for a third year in a row, as "Most Honored Company" in the 2024 annual ranking of Institutional Investor

GFNorte reached first place in the next categories among companies in all sectors in Mexico : Best Company Board of Directors, chaired by Carlos Hank González, Best Chief Executive Officer, headed by Marcos Ramírez Miguel, and Best CFO, led by Rafael Arana de la Garza

Carlos Hank González, Chairman of the Board of Grupo Financiero Banorte, commented: "This recognition is the result of the strategy and effort of all of us who are part of the best banking team in Mexico and reinforces our focus on making the ordinary extraordinary for our investors, clients, and employees"

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional Investor, a renowned U.S. financial publication, presented Carlos Hank González, Chairman of the Board of Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNorte), with the Most Honored Company award in its annual Latin America Executive Team 2024 ranking. This includes the following eight categories: Best Company Board of Directors, chaired by Carlos Hank González, Best Chief Executive Officer, headed by Marcos Ramírez Miguel, Best CFO, led by Rafael Arana de la Garza, and Best IRO guided by Tomas Lozano, also Best IR Team, Best IR Program, Best ESG, Best Investor Day.

This ranking includes financial companies in Latin America (excluding Brazil, according to Institutional Investor's own methodology), as well as companies in all industries in Mexico.

The attributes measured in the diverse categories are, among others, the following: credibility, leadership, business and market knowledge and communication.

About Mr. Carlos Hank González

Carlos Hank González is a seasoned professional in both the business and banking sectors, has amassed a wealth of experience through his numerous high-ranking roles within the industry and his membership on the boards of several important corporations.

He was promoted to the position of Chairman of the Board for Grupo Financiero Banorte in January 2015, having been a board member since October of the previous year.

In addition to his corporate responsibilities, Carlos Hank González also heads the Banorte Foundation. This non-profit organization is committed to providing support to underprivileged communities and promoting progress in various sectors including education, science, medicine, technology, and economic and sustainable development.

He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration with a focus on finance, which he obtained from Universidad Iberoamericana.

More information on the Institutional Investor ranking

Institutional Investor is a leading international financial publication with over 50 years of experience. Its readers are the most influential decision makers in asset and bank management around the world. For over 30 years, the publication has acknowledged companies through its global rankings. Its classification integrity and credibility have been the benchmark for excellence.

Ranking results are backed by the opinion of 1,140 investment experts of over 500 financial service companies. During the survey, participants were asked to rate Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officers, Chief Financial Officers and Investment Relation professionals, as well as the company ASG strategies.

About Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNorte) is the leading Mexican financial institution. It offers financial services to individuals and legal entities through its banking, stock exchange, mutual funds, insurance, pension, leasing and factoring, warehousing, portfolio manager and remittance businesses.

Afore XXI Banorte, the largest pension fund in the country by asset management, also belongs to GFNorte. GFNorte is a public company listed in the main indicator of the Mexican Stock Exchange and has 33,372 employees, 1,172 branches, 10,712 ATMs, 219,586 Point of Sale Terminals and 19,754 correspondent offices, which, in alliance with OXXO, will reach almost 41 thousand.

