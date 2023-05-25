Carl's Jr. and Hardee's Offer Mystery Deal for International Burger Day

News provided by

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

25 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

My Rewards members who purchase any burger on the app will receive a mystery Famous Star offer

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all burger lovers. For International Burger Day on May 28, Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's® are offering deals for My Rewards members who purchase a burger via the Carl's Jr. and Hardee's apps. The simple combination – a juicy, charbroiled all-beef patty, topped with crisp veggies and cheese – has become a classic around the world and both brands will celebrate the holiday with deals to keep customers coming back for more.

Participating Carl's Jr. and Hardee's will offer an unbeatable deal to My Rewards members who purchase any burger, a la carte or as part of a combo, through the app on May 28, 2023. Members will receive a mystery offer for a Free Famous Star® with purchase for a day, a week, a month, or every week for a year!

"International Burger Day is the perfect moment for Carl's Jr. and Hardee's to recognize and celebrate our members who share our passion for charbroiled burgers," said Jason Seeley, vice president of digital marketing. "My Rewards members always have access to exclusive offers, but the mystery Famous Star offer is especially significant as it gives us an exciting way to invite them back again and again."

To receive the International Burger Day offer, My Rewards members must place an eligible order via the App or Website on Sunday, May 28. The offer will appear in member accounts within 24 hours of qualifying purchase.

Please visit www.carlsjr.com/burgerday or www.hardees.com/burger-day for more information.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.
CKE, a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's®, two beloved brands, known for premium and innovative menu items such as iconic Charbroiled Burgers, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a U.S. and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have over 3,800 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 43 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

SOURCE CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

Also from this source

CKE Restaurants kicks off Stars for Heroes campaign to raise funds for military veterans and families

CKE RESTAURANTS APPOINTS MAX WETZEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.