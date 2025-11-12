Carl's Jr. Heats Up Value Wars with New Cali XL Burger and "Sad Mac Buy Back"

Double the beef, bold new flavors, and a playful challenge to competitors—Carl's Jr. answers consumers' demand for bigger, better deals

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As inflation and shrinkflation reshape America's dining landscape, consumer behavior shows diners are seeking deals at an unprecedented rate. Carl's Jr.® is stepping up to meet this demand with the all-new Cali XL burger—offering guests double the beef of the Big Mac for just $5.99—and a can't miss "Sad Mac Buy Back" campaign daring burger lovers to make the switch.

From November 12-21, Carl’s Jr. is inviting fans to try something bigger, bolder and better – a free Cali XL loaded directly into their My Rewards account.

"People want a burger that's actually worth it. Our new Cali XL has more meat, more flavor and more value," said Paz Romero, vice president of brand at Carl's Jr. "The 'Sad Mac Buy Back' is our way of letting guests try it for themselves by swapping disappointment for something better— no questions asked."

The "Sad Mac Buy Back": A Bold Burger Swap

From November 12-21, Carl's Jr. is inviting fans to swap their old Golden Arches receipt for something bigger, bolder and better – a free Cali XL loaded directly into their My Rewards account. To claim, guests simply upload a photo of any McDonald's burger receipt dated between January 1 and November 11, 2025 at carlsjr.com/sadmacbuyback. Guests who qualify will receive their free Cali XL reward beginning November 22. The launch is backed by TV spots and a social campaign sending a clear message to burger lovers everywhere: "More meat. More flavor. More value."

Cali XL: Value and Size That Stand Out

Available now for a limited time, the Cali XL stacks two 3.5oz charbroiled beef patties (7oz total; pre-cooked weight), double American cheese, grilled onions, Classic Sauce, lettuce and tomato on a seeded bun. At $5.99, it offers burger lovers twice the beef of industry leaders, verified by independent and internal experts.

For even more savings, guests can enjoy a Cali XL combo – complete with natural-cut fries and an ice-cold Coke®—for just $2 more.

Free Cali XL Burger Offer Terms

*Claim your free Cali XL Burger today. 'Sad Mac Buy Back' promotion valid November 12, 2025 until November 21, 2025 at participating restaurants only. Must submit proof of McDonald's® burger purchase between January 1, 2025-November 11, 2025 to qualify. Offer available only to registered My Rewards members. Promotion redeemable in the app, at order.carlsjr.com, or in-restaurant. Redemption in restaurant by scanning the offer redemption QR code from the Carl's Jr. app before providing payment to cashier. Limit one redemption per registered user. 599 free burgers to be given away. Not valid for use within a combo or in combination with any other offer or discount. Offer not available for redemption with 3rd party vendors or delivery partners. Exclusions may apply. Subject to cancellation at any time. © 2025 Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC. $5.99 offer valid until January 21, 2026. All rights reserved.

My Rewards Loyalty Program: Join here

Twitter: @CarlsJr

Instagram: @carlsjr

TikTok: @carlsjrofficial

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/carlsjr/

SOURCE CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.