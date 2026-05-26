Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's® Unite for 15th Annual Fundraising Drive in Stars for Heroes Campaign

From Memorial Day to August 2, guests can donate $1 at the register to support military families

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Along with franchisees, CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., the parent company of Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's®, today launched its 15th annual Stars for Heroes™ fundraising campaign — a six-week effort supporting USA Cares and other local charities who provide aid to active-duty military personnel, veterans and their families in need. Over the last 14 years, the Stars for Heroes campaign has raised more than $13 million, uplifting thousands of military families across the nation.

"At CKE Restaurants, we believe supporting our military heroes is both a privilege and a responsibility," said Iwona Alter, brand president of Carl's Jr. "We're grateful for our guests and franchisees who make this initiative possible and together, we get to make a tangible difference in the lives of those who have sacrificed so much."

From May 25 through August 2, guests can make a difference by donating $1 or more at the register at participating Carl's Jr. and Hardee's franchise and company restaurants nationwide. All proceeds support USA Cares and other participating local charities selected by individual franchisees.

USA Cares, a trusted nonprofit, provides emergency financial assistance to thousands of post-9/11 veterans, active-duty service members, and their families, while also equipping them with the tools, knowledge, and training they need to build stable, independent futures. The nonprofit currently holds a perfect 100% rating from Charity Navigator, a score that less than 1% of thousands of charities evaluated by Charity Navigator achieve.

Last year, USA Cares provided more than $2.9 million in direct assistance to over 1,500 veteran and military families, supporting nearly 2,000 children. To further expand their impact, USA Cares has recently launched Operation Follow Through, a program focused on long-term stability and ongoing support beyond emergency financial assistance. Through this initiative and various other USA Cares programs, 79% of USA Cares clients reported feeling more positive about their future after receiving assistance.

"Veterans are an integral part of our communities, and Stars for Heroes is our small token of appreciation for their service and sacrifice," said Tony D'Amico, brand president of Hardee's. "Through this campaign, our team members, guests and franchisees unite to support USA Cares and local non-profits to ensure our communities have the resources they need when it matters most."

"We're grateful for CKE Restaurants' continued partnership through Stars for Heroes," said Matt Castor, president and CEO of USA Cares. "For the last 15 years, their generosity has helped USA Cares provide critical support to veterans and military families facing real challenges. Partnerships like this show what's possible when businesses and communities come together with a shared purpose. Together, we're helping veterans and their families find stability when they need it most."

The annual Stars for Heroes campaign is made possible thanks to the Star Franchise Association and Independent Hardee's Franchise Association. Additionally, the Star Franchise Association and Independent Hardee's Franchise Association have provided considerable support for local charities in Carl's Jr. and Hardee's communities.

Join us as we work together to give our veterans and more than 1,500 families the assistance they deserve this summer.

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About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc. is a privately held company based in Franklin, Tenn., and a parent company of Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC, which franchise, own and operate these two well-known quick-service brands which offer premium and innovative menu items such as charbroiled burgers, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a U.S. and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have more than 3,600 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 U.S. states and more than 35 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

SOURCE CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.