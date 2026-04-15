Hardee's® Introduces Prime Rib Platform Designed to Fuel Hardworking Appetites

The Prime Experience delivers satisfying menu items along with new sweet and refreshing additions

FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hardee's is doubling down on its commitment to keeping hardworking people full and satisfied with new items on the menu. Following the success of its Second Breakfast Insurance campaign, the brand is introducing The Prime Experience alongside a lineup of new beverages and sweet treats.

Hardee's Prime Experience brings premium flavor and protein from morning to night with the Prime Rib Breakfast Burrito, Prime Rib Biscuit. Hardee's Triple Berry Platform available as a tea, sparkler and hand-scooped shake.

Starting April 15, Hardee's will introduce The Prime Experience, a limited-time lineup that brings prime rib to the menu across breakfast, lunch and dinner. The lineup features indulgent, satisfying options that highlight the brand's made-from-scratch quality while giving guests new reasons to visit throughout the day.

The Prime Experience includes the Prime Rib Burger, Prime Rib Breakfast Burrito and Prime Rib Biscuit, delivering premium flavor from morning to night. The breakfast lineup offers two hearty options designed for those who need a satisfying start to their day:

The Prime Rib Breakfast Burrito features tender prime rib wrapped in a tortilla with hash rounds, egg and cheese, delivering 36 grams of protein.

The Prime Rib Biscuit pairs the brand's made-from-scratch biscuit with prime rib, American cheese and a fried egg, offering 31 grams of protein.

Beyond breakfast, Hardee's is bringing prime rib quality to the all-day menu with the Prime Rib Burger, featuring a 100% Angus beef patty topped with prime rib dipped in signature au jus, layered with garlic cheddar sauce and grilled onions and served on a toasted brioche style bun.

To celebrate the launch, My RewardsTM members can enjoy the Prime Rib Burger for $5.99 when ordered through the Hardee's app for a limited time.

"The star of this lineup is the technique and quality. We've taken one of the most iconic cuts of beef and reimagined it across our entire menu," said Sarah Breymaier, vice president of marketing at Hardee's. "From the slow-simmered au jus to the perfectly toasted brioche bun, every element of the Prime Rib menu was chosen to highlight the quality of the beef and create a premium experience any time of day."

For those looking for a sweeter option, Hardee's is also introducing the Star-Spangled Biscuit, Mocha Freeze and Triple Berry platform:

The Star-Spangled Biscuit is baked in-house; a warm, fluffy, star-shaped biscuit loaded with raspberry, strawberry and blueberry flavors and drizzled with icing.

The Mocha Freeze features hand-scooped vanilla ice cream blended with cold coffee and chocolate syrup, finished with whipped topping.

The Triple Berry platform is available as a tea, sparkler and hand-scooped shake, made with real strawberries, raspberries and blackberries and no artificial colors or flavors. The lineup includes Triple Berry Tea, Hardee's hand-crafted sweet tea blended with blackberry, raspberry and strawberry; Triple Berry Sparkler, real fruit juice mixed with Sprite for a refreshing flavor; and a Triple Berry Hand-Scooped Ice Cream Shake.

"We know our guests need their meals to work as hard as they do, all day long," Breymaier said. "By accompanying our Prime Rib items with new favorites like the Mocha Freeze and Triple Berry platform, we're making sure Hardee's remains a go-to destination for quality at any hour."

About Hardee's

Hardee's® is known for authentic and charming goodness and high-quality menu items, including charbroiled burgers like the Hardee's Frisco™, Made From Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. For over 65 years, Hardee's has brought people together with hand crafted menu offerings made by hardworking people, for hardworking people. Together with its franchisees, Hardee's operates more than 1,400 restaurants in 31 states. For more information, visit www.hardees.com.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc. is a privately held company based in Franklin, Tenn., and a parent company of Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC, which franchise, own and operate these two well-known quick-service brands which offer premium and innovative menu items such as charbroiled burgers, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a U.S. and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have more than 3,600 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 U.S. states and more than 35 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

SOURCE CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.