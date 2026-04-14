Carl's Jr.® Sets Bland Chicken Bounty Ending Chicken Wars Standoff

Carl's Jr. offers a free Western Bacon Chicken Sandwich to guests in exchange for proof of eating a bland chicken sandwich

FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For too long, chicken connoisseurs have been duped by flavorless chicken, soggy buns and too much mayo on their chicken sandwiches. Here to restore order to the flavor frontier, Carl's Jr. is setting a bounty on every criminally bland chicken sandwich in the territory.

Carl’s Jr. is setting a bounty on every criminally bland chicken sandwich in the territory. Carl's Jr. launched a guerrilla marketing campaign across Los Angeles, posting custom "WANTED" posters, calling out bland chicken sandwich culprits.

In honor of the recently released Western Bacon Chicken Sandwich, Carl's Jr. is asking guests to become flavor sheriffs to help round up the usual flavorless suspects. From April 14-April 30, guests can download the Carl's Jr. app, create a My Rewards account and upload a past receipt or photo evidence of a criminally bland chicken sandwich. Guests who complete their bounty will have a FREE Western Bacon Chicken Sandwich loaded directly into their My Rewards account.

"When it comes to Chicken Sandwiches, we believe that Carl's Jr. is the best in the West," said Paz Romero, vice president of brand marketing at Carl's Jr. "We know our guests can't get enough of our bold, crave-worthy flavors, so we wanted to provide a fun way to call out known flavor felons while promoting our latest menu item [the Western Bacon Chicken Sandwich]."

While other chicken sandwiches are suffering from first-degree dryness, the Western Bacon Chicken Sandwich offers a premium, all-white chicken fillet, hand dipped in buttermilk, lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown, topped with two strips of Cherrywood bacon, melted American cheese, crispy onion rings and tangy Western BBQ sauce–all served on a seeded bun.

For more news, follow Carl's Jr. on social media. For promotions, download the Carl's Jr. app and join the My Rewards loyalty program.

My Rewards Loyalty Program: Join here

X: @CarlsJr

Instagram: @carlsjr

TikTok: @carlsjrofficial

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/carlsjr/

Terms and Conditions

Bland Chicken Bounty Promotion Terms: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. States and D.C. who are 18+ and active My Rewards members. Starts 4/14/26 at 12:00 AM ET; ends 4/30/26 at 11:59 PM ET. To enter, eligible participants must visit https://www.carlsjr.com/whatthecluck and upload "proof of chicken sandwich blandness" (photo or past receipt). By uploading "proof of chicken sandwich blandness," entrants warrant that the content does not violate any third-party rights, is not illegal, obscene, or defamatory, and does not depict dangerous or harmful acts. Entries that do not comply with these terms will not be eligible. Entries will not be returned. Limit one entry per My Rewards account. First 1000 eligible entries receive a Free Western Bacon Chicken Sandwich offer, valid until 5/12/26. Void where prohibited. Sponsored by Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC.

Free Western Bacon Chicken Sandwich Offer Terms: Claim your free Western Bacon Chicken Sandwich today (No purchase necessary). | Valid until 5/12/2026 at participating restaurants only. Offer redeemable in the app, at order.carlsjr.com by registered My Rewards users. Limit one redemption per registered user. Not valid for use within a combo or in combination with any other offer or discount. Offer not available for redemption with 3rd party vendors or delivery partners. Exclusions may apply. Subject to cancellation at any time. © 2025 Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC. All rights reserved.

About Carl's Jr.

Carl's Jr.® is famous around the world for big, audacious, impossible-to-ignore flavors inspired by its California roots. For a bold move, guests have ordered items like over-the-top, juicy charbroiled burger creations, Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™, Hand-Scooped Ice-Cream Shakes™ and indulgent breakfast burgers for more than 80 years. Together with its franchisees, Carl's Jr. operates more than 1,000 restaurants across the U.S. and has a presence in 24 countries worldwide. Learn more at www.carlsjr.com.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's® restaurants, two beloved brands, known for premium and innovative menu items such as iconic charbroiled burgers, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a U.S. and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have more than 3,600 franchised or company-operated restaurants domestically and more than 35 international markets and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

SOURCE CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.