Carl's Jr. and RSMG to bring bold and flavorful brand to South Florida

Carl's Jr. expansion to Doral, Florida in late 2023 marks the brand's first restaurant to open east of the Mississippi River

FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CKE Restaurants Inc., parent company of Carl's Jr.® restaurants, announced today that the brand is bringing its iconic big, bold flavors to South Florida with its first restaurant in partnership with RSMG Holding LLC and Retail & Food International Brand. The Carl's Jr. opening in Doral, Florida is planned for late 2023 and marks the brand's first location in Florida.

The first South Florida Carl's Jr. restaurant will boast the brand's newly refreshed look while featuring fan favorite Carl's Jr. menu items including 100% Black Angus Thickburgers®, Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™, sandwiches and more.

"Carl's Jr. is known for serving impossible to ignore flavors, so we are excited to bring our iconic brand to South Florida where audacious is a lifestyle and we're sure to fit in," said Chris Bode, chief operating officer of CKE Restaurants. "South Florida is an important part of our growth strategy and we're thrilled to welcome the South Florida community to experience our fan-favorite, authentically crafted menu items whenever the craving hits."

Ron Santolaya, Owner, and Managing Director of RSMG, and partners Milko Grbic and Claudio Fernandez are leading a team of investors with the primary mission of bringing Carl's Jr. to Florida and positioning the brand as a market leader. RSMG is expected to break ground on the first Doral, Florida location in summer 2023, CKE Restaurants and RSMG are actively searching for new real estate partners with drive thru capabilities and working to develop 35 Carl's Jr. locations across the South Florida region. Santolaya has extensive and successful experience leading RSMG's operations of Carl's Jr. restaurants in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America for almost four decades.

"The CKE brands are beloved by people all over the world and we look forward to introducing this iconic brand to Florida with the opening in Doral," said Santolaya. "This expansion will allow Carl's Jr. to reach the South Florida community for the first time and offer a refreshing, new dining experiences."

Currently, Carl's Jr. has more than 1,000 locations throughout the western part of the United States with a strong presence in California where the company was born more than 80 years ago. Additionally, the brand boasts an international footprint across 35 countries including 300-plus restaurants in Mexico. For more information about Carl's Jr., or to find the nearest restaurant to you, please visit www.carlsjr.com.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. ("CKE"), a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, two beloved brands, known for one-of-a-kind premium and innovative menu items such as 100% Black Angus Thickburgers®, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a U.S. and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have over 3,900 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 35 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

About RSMG Holding LLC and Retail & Food International Brand

RSMG Holding LLC® is the exclusive partner in Florida to operate Carl's Jr., one of the most popular international QSR brands in the world serving iconic charbroiled burgers. Retail and Food International Brand (R&F IB) serves as the administrative and operational branch of RSMG by carrying out administrative functions that are optimal for scaling restaurant operations in the Florida market. Carl's Jr. is one of the largest burger brands in the world, with more than 3,800 restaurants in over 28 countries.

