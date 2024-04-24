Carl's Jr. El Diablo Makes a Fiery Comeback, This Time, For Eternity

Cult-favorite is focal point for a new menu, designed to emphasize bold, flavorful choices for guests.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guests summoned, we answered. Carl's Jr® is giving into guests' cravings with the infernal return of the devilishly spicy El Diablo burger. Starting today, the cult-favorite menu item, featuring two charbroiled all-beef patties, two strips of bacon, crispy Jalapeño POPPERS® Bites, melty pepperjack cheese and fiery habanero ranch sauce on a seeded bun, will rejoin an updated menu as a permanent addition.

Carl's Jr. El Diablo menu items

El Diablo is an iconic representation of the Carl's Jr. brand, packed with outrageous ingredients and audacious personality. Its return to the menu permanently represents the brand's commitment to flavor and coincides with the debut of a new menu architecture that streamlines visuals for ease of ordering and allows guests to customize burgers according to the experience they're craving.

The new menu represents the brand's emphasis on customizable, irresistible flavor. With this redesign, Carl's Jr. guests can experience their favorite burgers with more choices – such as premium options for popular burgers, like Famous Star® and Western Bacon Cheeseburger®, now available with an Angus patty.

"We are focusing squarely on our big, bold and irresistibly craveable signature burgers. With this menu, we're democratizing flavor. No longer will our guests be confined to combo numbers or limited time offers – they'll be able to customize the flavors and experiences at different price points," said Jack Volpi, senior brand manager and menu transformation project lead.

Not only is El Diablo back, but it has flavor accomplices. Here to entice are the new El Diablo Hand-Breaded Chicken Tender Wrap and El Diablo Loaded Fries. El Diablo Hand-Breaded Chicken Tender Wrap features premium all-white meat chicken, hand dipped in buttermilk, lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown, topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, and fiery habanero sauce. El Diablo Loaded Fries are natural-cut fries topped with fiery habanero sauce, shredded cheese and jalapeño coins.

"El Diablo is back on the menu, and it's ushering in a new era of bold, audacious flavor for all," said Vice President of Marketing, Anthony Nguyen "We're excited to lean into our cult-favorite status and give the people the flavor they've been asking for through our new menu design – more craving, more heat, more flavor… for eternity."

