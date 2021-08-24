Carl's Jr. Enters Master Franchise Agreement in The Russian Federation to Activate Growth

CKE is partnering with NRFC, a group that has extensive restaurant industry experience throughout Russia. Carl's Jr. development efforts will be led by Steve Brown, who has rapidly grown QSR brands in Russia throughout the past 25 years, in addition to developing Carl's Jr. franchise restaurants in Hawaii and Nevada.

"As CKE continues to expand the Carl's Jr. brand around the world, we are always encouraged to find new partners like NRFC," said Mike Woida, president of CKE International. "The Russian Federation is an exciting growth market for QSR and although we currently have a relatively small presence with Carl's Jr., we have a tremendously loyal fan base within the communities in which we operate. Developing an additional 300+ restaurants within the country will greatly expand our footprint and introduce our products to new Russian consumers whom we look forward to serving."

"We are very excited to partner in Russia with a great brand like Carl's Jr.," said Steve Brown, CEO of Nevada Russia Franchising Company. "The Russian market is a challenging one, but there is plenty of room at the top for the exceptional quality that Carl's Jr. brings to this segment of the QSR space. With our great Russian team of experienced franchise industry specialists, we look forward to meeting the challenges head-on."

Since its founding in 1941, Carl's Jr. has been a pioneer of quick service innovation and premium quality food, with a menu including Chargrilled Beef Burgers, Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™, Hand-Scooped Milkshakes and more. As CKE continues to bring quality you can taste to Russia and all corners of the globe, Carl's Jr. will maintain its impossible-to-ignore, California-inspired food offerings worldwide.

For more information: https://carlsjr.ru/

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, two beloved regional brands, known for one-of-a-kind premium and innovative menu items such as 100 percent Black Angus Thickburgers®, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a US and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have over 3,900 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 40 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com .

About Nevada Russia Franchising Company LLC ("NRFC")

The NRFC team has extensive restaurant industry experience and has worked continuously in Russia since 1992. They collectively built the largest franchisee quick service restaurant chain in the Country with over 700 restaurants and over 200 franchisees.

NRFC has infrastructure in place throughout the Russian Federation, with key players in Marketing, Operations, Franchise Sales, Store Design and Construction, QA and Logistics. NRFC's experienced team of Russian speaking specialists are all prepared to assure the successful development of Carl's Jr. in Russia.

