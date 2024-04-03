CKE Restaurants names brand presidents for Carl's Jr. and Hardee's

Following the separation of the Carl's Jr. and Hardee's brand, the business approach includes a leadership structure with three teams, each led by a president driving execution of strategic growth plans. Mike Woida will continue to lead as International President, Chris Bode was named Hardee's USA President last fall, and Blake Devillier has joined CKE Restaurants as Carl's Jr. USA President. CKE will continue to leverage the global scale of the company to build industry's leading growth capabilities.

"I'm thrilled to have such exceptional leaders at the helm of our business. Their proven track records and strategic vision will be instrumental in unlocking the full potential of our brands. With a focus on dedicated brand growth plans and the leverage of CKE's global infrastructure, we're poised to achieve transformative results," said Max Wetzel, chief executive officer at CKE.

Devillier joined CKE restaurants on April 1 and is a strategic executive with experience leading multi-site operations, fueling culture, growth, efficiency, and execution that drives breakout performance. He joins CKE from YUM! Brands, Inc., where he was senior vice president of field operations for Taco Bell. Prior to that, Blake spent more than 25 years at GAP, Inc., with roles at Banana Republic, Gap brand and Old Navy, including vice president of stores at Old Navy. Blake holds an MBA from the University of Texas at San Antonio and a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisiana.

"For years, Carl's Jr. has been synonymous with satisfying hunger for big, bold burgers with craveable flavors. I'm excited to leverage my experience to lead our teams and drive innovative strategies that will propel Carl's Jr. to even greater heights," said Blake Devillier, Carl's Jr. USA president.

About Carl's Jr.

Carl's Jr.® is famous around the world for big, audacious, impossible-to-ignore flavors inspired by its California roots. For a bold move, guests have ordered items like over-the-top, juicy charbroiled burger creations, Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™, Hand-Scooped Ice-Cream Shakes™ and indulgent breakfast burgers for more than 80 years. Together with its franchisees, Carl's Jr. operates more than 1,000 restaurants across the U.S. and has a presence in 24 countries worldwide. Learn more at www.carlsjr.com.

About Hardee's

Home of Goodness in The Making, Hardee's® is known for wholesome, hand-crafted menu items such as Made from Scratch™ Biscuits, Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™ and charbroiled 100 percent Angus Beef burgers. Together with its franchisees, Hardee's operates approximately 1,600 restaurants across the U.S. and has a presence in 13 countries worldwide. Hardee's has been bringing people together with classic flavors and hometown pride for more than 60 years. For more information about Hardee's, please visit www.hardees.com.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's® restaurants, two beloved brands, known for premium and innovative menu items such as iconic charbroiled burgers, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a U.S. and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have more than 3,600 franchised or company-operated restaurants domestically and more than 35 international markets and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

SOURCE CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.