Hardee's Returns to NASCAR as an Official Partner; Joins 23XI Racing as Primary Partner of Bubba Wallace and the No. 23 Team

For decades, Hardee's has been interwoven with NASCAR's fabric, having sponsored some of the sport's most legendary names and moments. During the 1980s and 1990s, Hardee's-backed entries achieved 12 NASCAR Cup Series victories, driven by Hall of Famers including Bobby Allison (1981), Cale Yarborough (1983–1988), Alan Kulwicki (1985), and Dale Jarrett (1988–1989). Allison captured three wins—including the prestigious Coca-Cola 600 — in the famed No. 28 Hardee's car in 1981. Yarborough went on to secure nine victories with Hardee's, including back-to-back Daytona 500 titles in 1983 and 1984, cementing the brand's place in NASCAR history.

Now, Hardee's returns at a moment of remarkable momentum for the sport, joining a growing list of iconic Americana brands choosing NASCAR as a platform to reach millions of passionate fans.

"Hardee's is an American classic with deep roots in our sport, and its return represents more than a new partnership — it symbolizes the power and appeal of NASCAR's heritage," said Craig Stimmel, NASCAR Chief Commercial Officer. "As more legacy brands look to NASCAR to connect with loyal, multigenerational fanbases, Hardee's stands out as a partner that understands the passion, tradition, and energy that fuel our community. We're thrilled to welcome them back in such a significant way."

As part of the agreement, Hardee's will activate across key NASCAR events, engage fans through unique experiences via its My Rewards™ loyalty program, and collaborate with 23XI Racing and Wallace across digital, social, and community-driven campaigns.

For Wallace — who is coming off one of his best seasons to date — the partnership carries special meaning.

"NASCAR is built on legacy, and Hardee's has been part of some of the most iconic moments in our sport's history," said Bubba Wallace, driver of the No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE. "To bring that history forward with 23XI is really special and we're looking forward to representing a brand that means so much to NASCAR's story. Fans know the Hardee's paint schemes of the past, and I'm excited to help create some new memories for longtime and newer fans."

Hardee's will leverage the partnership to deepen engagement with its customers and NASCAR's millions of fans nationwide, celebrating the sport's history while fueling its future. The collaboration was facilitated by Hardee's media agency, PMG, which helped orchestrate the strategic deal. Together, NASCAR, 23XI and Hardee's will roll out a series of integrated marketing initiatives throughout the season.

Get the latest news and exclusive app offers by downloading the Hardee's app and joining My Rewards, available here.

About Hardee's

Hardee's, owned by CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. based in Franklin, Tennessee, is known for premium and innovative menu items such as charbroiled burgers, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. For 65 years, Hardee's has been bringing people together with classic flavors and homestyle comfort food. Hardee's Restaurants LLC has over 1,600 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 31 states. For more information about Hardee's, please visit www.hardees.com.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE, a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, franchises, owns and operates Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's® restaurants, two beloved brands, known for premium and innovative menu items such as iconic charbroiled Burgers, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a U.S. and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have more than 3,800 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and more than 35 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation's major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI its first-ever victory. 23XI expanded to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion and Hall of Famer Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry. With a win at Kansas Speedway in May of 2022, Busch earned 23XI the team's first-ever playoff berth. Tyler Reddick joined the team in 2023 to drive the No. 45 car. In 2024, Reddick won the Regular Season Championship and raced to a spot in the Championship 4, a first for both the team and Reddick. 23XI currently features the lineup of Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE, Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE and Riley Herbst in the No. 35 Toyota Camry XSE. Corey Heim currently serves as the team's development driver and races occasionally in the No. 67 Toyota Camry XSE. The team operates out of Airspeed, a state-of-the-art facility in Huntersville, N.C.

SOURCE CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.