Hardee's to Host "Tender Bender Lock-In" Featuring Streamer Duke Dennis and Banana Ball Players for Epic Night of Chicken and Challenges

Nov. 18 event celebrates "Tender Bender Tuesday" with top YouTube and sports stars locked in for fun, games and exclusive access.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hardee's® is cranking up the excitement for "Tender Bender Tuesday" with the first-ever "Tender Bender Lock-In"—an exclusive event starting at 7 p.m. on Nov. 18—featuring American YouTuber, Twitch streamer and social media personality Duke Dennis and Alex Ziegler, Kyle "KJ" Jackson, Dalton Mauldin, and Dakota Albritton, a few of America's favorite banana ball players. During the lock-in, the stars will face off in friendly competitions, share behind-the-scenes moments, and celebrate all things hand-breaded chicken.

Hardee's celebrates Tender Bender Tuesday with a Tender Bender Lock-In on Nov. 18, featuring streamer and sports stars.

The "Tender Bender Lock-In" promises viral-worthy challenges, online fan engagement and the ultimate after-hours chicken feast. Fans can follow along in real time on Hardee's social channels and enter to win exclusive prizes, such as autographed memorabilia. For details on how to participate and tune in, visit youtube.com/@Hardees.

"We're bringing together flavor, fun and fandom in a way only Hardee's can," said Sarah Breymaier, Hardee's brand vice president. "With our new Tender Bender Tuesdays and this one-of-a-kind lock-in event, we're inviting everyone to be part of the goodness—and the juicy hand-breaded chicken—Hardee's is famous for."

Duke Dennis added, "I'm looking forward to having a good time and watching the Tender Bender competition go down, this will be good vibes and good food!"

"Tender Bender" celebrates going all-in on Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™ —especially with this unbeatable BOGO deal. It captures the spirit of indulging in craveable food and rewarding loyal guests.

Now through June, Hardee's invites My Rewards Members to experience a Tender Bender every Tuesday. The new offer: receive one free 3-piece order of Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders with the purchase of another at regular menu price.

Each premium, all-white meat chicken strip is hand-dipped in buttermilk, lightly breaded, and fried to a golden brown. The tender, crispy juiciness is enjoyed with a choice of dipping sauce, which pairs well with other craveable menu items like natural cut French fries, crispy curls or a sweet treat like an apple turnover.

Available exclusively to Hardee's My Rewards members, this BOGO deal can be redeemed on Tuesdays at participating locations via the Hardee's app, website, or in-store by loading the offer to their Member QR code. The promotion runs through June 30, 2026, limited to one offer per registered user each Tuesday. Hardee's hopes to make Tender Bender Tuesdays every fan's new favorite dining habit.

About Hardee's

Hardee's®, owned by CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. based in Franklin, Tennessee, known for premium and innovative menu items such as charbroiled burgers, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. For 65 years, Hardee's has been bringing people together with classic flavors and homestyle comfort food. Hardee's Restaurants LLC has over 1,600 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 31 states. For more information about Hardee's, please visit www.hardees.com.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE, a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, franchises, owns and operates Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's® restaurants, two beloved brands, known for premium and innovative menu items such as iconic Charbroiled Burgers, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a U.S. and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have more than 3,800 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and more than 35 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

SOURCE CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.