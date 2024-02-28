Carl's Jr. Introduces Spicy Breakfast Burger and Spicy Western Bacon Cheeseburger

As part of the flavorful upgrade, the Spicy Breakfast Burger features a charbroiled all-beef patty, topped with jalapeno coins, crispy bacon, an egg, pepperjack cheese, Hash Rounds® and ketchup, on top of a seeded bun. The Spicy Western Bacon Cheeseburger features a charbroiled angus patty, topped with jalapeno coins, two strips of bacon, melted pepperjack cheese, crispy onion rings and tangy BBQ sauce on a seeded bun.

New My Rewards loyalty members can get their first Spicy Western Bacon Cheeseburger free with purchase and existing members can claim theirs for only $5 plus tax in the Carl's Jr. app. See the app for full terms and details.

"The Spicy Breakfast Burger and the Spicy Western Bacon Cheeseburger mark the first product launches in our Crave campaign, focused on satiating the craveable flavors that our guests desire," said Anthony Nguyen, vice president of brand marketing at Carl's Jr. "The campaign brings our big, bold, unique California-inspired flavors and audacious brand personality to life, and we're excited to see more spins on classics like this going forward."

Guests can get the fiery menu items for a limited time in-restaurant and in the Carl's Jr. app. For more information, please visit www.carlsjr.com.

