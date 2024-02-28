Carl's Jr. Introduces Spicy Breakfast Burger and Spicy Western Bacon Cheeseburger

Surrender to flavor with a spicy new twist on a fan-favorite menu item

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the burger-induced chaos of Carl's Jr. Free Burger Day on February 12, when more than 200,000 burgers were redeemed, the brand is continuing to feed guests' insatiable craving for bold, new flavors. Available starting today, Carl's Jr. is introducing two menu items to its flavorful lineup – the new Spicy Breakfast Burger and the return of the Spicy Western Bacon Burger, both twists on the classic Western Bacon Cheeseburger.

As part of the flavorful upgrade, the Spicy Breakfast Burger features a charbroiled all-beef patty, topped with jalapeno coins, crispy bacon, an egg, pepperjack cheese, Hash Rounds® and ketchup, on top of a seeded bun. The Spicy Western Bacon Cheeseburger features a charbroiled angus patty, topped with jalapeno coins, two strips of bacon, melted pepperjack cheese, crispy onion rings and tangy BBQ sauce on a seeded bun.

New My Rewards loyalty members can get their first Spicy Western Bacon Cheeseburger free with purchase and existing members can claim theirs for only $5 plus tax in the Carl's Jr. app. See the app for full terms and details.

"The Spicy Breakfast Burger and the Spicy Western Bacon Cheeseburger mark the first product launches in our Crave campaign, focused on satiating the craveable flavors that our guests desire," said Anthony Nguyen, vice president of brand marketing at Carl's Jr. "The campaign brings our big, bold, unique California-inspired flavors and audacious brand personality to life, and we're excited to see more spins on classics like this going forward."

Guests can get the fiery menu items for a limited time in-restaurant and in the Carl's Jr. app. For more information, please visit www.carlsjr.com.

About Carl's Jr. 
Carl's Jr. is famous around the world for big, audacious, impossible-to-ignore flavors inspired by its California roots. For a bold move, guests have ordered items like over-the-top, juicy charbroiled burger creations, Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™, Hand-Scooped Ice-Cream Shakes™ and indulgent breakfast burgers for more than 80 years. Together with its Franchisees, Carl's operates more than 1,000 restaurants across the U.S. and has a presence in 25 countries worldwide. Learn more here www.carlsjr.com

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.
CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's® restaurants, two beloved brands, known for premium and innovative menu items such as iconic charbroiled burgers, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a U.S. and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have over 3,800 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and more than 35 international markets and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

